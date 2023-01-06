Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 9
On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9, tensions flared up when the Reagan family got wind of what happened. As an over-the-phone scammer targeted the elderly, everyone had to find out how and why. Elsewhere, Danny intervened in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner. Use the video...
TV Fanatic
NCIS Crossover Review: Come Together
Well, it finally happened. After a handful of two-team missions over the years (most to set up spinoffs), all three squads came together in a three-hour crossover on NCIS Season 20 Episode 10, NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 10. So, let's tackle...
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Happy Trails
Do you know who is no longer welcome? Stacy, that's who. What a hair-brained move to make on her part. Does she even like working for the ATF? She's never given the impression it was her passion. Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 (we all thought there were ten, right?)...
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Paging Dr. Song
While recognizing that time travel sci-fi television has a requisite level of suspended disbelief, Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 has moments of utter surrealism regarding medical functionality. Aside from that, I can appreciate the problem-solving skills Ben uses to bring about satisfactory closure to all three patients' stories. Meanwhile,...
TV Fanatic
Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season
Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
TV Fanatic
Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Hurricane Helene/The Bachelor Party
I have to hand it to the writers here: they really surprised me. Repeatedly. Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 does an excellent bait-and-switch, subverting expectations and hitting us with not one but two significant developments for central characters. From what could've been a hackneyed Mamma Mia premise, the Island...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 10 Review: 10-13
Good news first: Bentley's going to be okay. While it was unlikely that CBS' newest police procedural would kill off a main character halfway through its freshman season, you never know. East New York Season 1 Episode 10 dealt with the aftermath of Bentley's shooting. It was an emotional, gripping...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Bode's Ex-Girlfriend is in Town!
Bode is safe and sound after an intense and dramatic turn of events. Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 got us back into the Fire Country groove. After two or so weeks off the air, we were treated to a good episode, all factors considered. I didn't particularly like the...
TV Fanatic
Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2 Review: I'm a Pretty Observant Guy
The Campano kidnapping case wrapped up too quickly. Will and Faith fingered a sexual predator for Emma's kidnapping on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2, while Angie used her past to get a witness to open up. The past came back to haunt Will, Angie, and Paul. Paul was different...
TV Fanatic
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Hugo
Sidney is emerging as a more interesting character than her first impression because what exactly is she hiding?. By the end of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 2, it's clear that she's the only one in the family with raised suspicions about this potential imposter in their home posing as the kid they loved.
TV Fanatic
From Season 2, A Spy Among Friends Get Premiere Dates at MGM+
MGM+ (formerly EPIX) will launch in the U.S. on January 15. The rebranded streaming service had an appearance at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour Tuesday, and we got some premiere dates for new and returning shows. We already knew Godfather of Harlem would start the rebrand, with the...
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Went From Bravo's Diamond in the Rough to One of the Most Contrived Shows on TV
The Real Housewives franchise has been around since 2006. What started as one hour-long show has become one of the biggest franchises in the world. Somewhere along the way, the formula of different cities started to grow stale -- until The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) burst onto the scene in 2020.
TV Fanatic
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock
The Pitch Perfect universe will continue on Peacock. The streaming service officially picked up a second season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Monday morning, citing strong viewership. The Adam Devine-fronted comedy series was watched by more subscribers in its launch weekend than any other original comedy to date.
TV Fanatic
Ginny & Georgia EP Sarah Lampert Discusses Mother & Daughter Feud, Ginny's Self-Harming
There has been no shortage of relationship drama or teenage angst on Ginny & Georgia Season 2. TV Fanatic chatted with Executive Producer Sarah Lampert about the mother-and-daughter feud, Georgia's relationships, the focus on mental health, and the possibility of future seasons. Check it out below. Hi Sarah. I've always...
TV Fanatic
Stranger Things: Salaries Revealed for Final Season
The cast of Stranger Things will be laughing all the way to the bank as salaries have been revealed for the final season. According to The Direct, David Harbour and Winona Ryder have each closed deals to make $9.5 million across the eight-episode fifth season. They each made around $2.8...
TV Fanatic
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Get Paramount+ Premiere Dates
With some big news, Paramount+ kicked off the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. We'll start with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The streaming service has set an April 6 premiere date for the prequel, which takes place four years before the original movie. "Before rock 'n' roll ruled,...
TV Fanatic
You: The Hunter Becomes the Hunted in Riveting Season 4 Trailer
Joe Goldberg is out of his element in the official trailer for You Season 4. Netflix unveiled the trailer on Monday morning, and the series embraces change as Joe moves to London. Unfortunately, he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery in which it looks like he's being stalked.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: NCISverse Crossover Scores for CBS; Alert Craters
The highly-anticipated NCISverse crossover finally premiered on CBS on Monday evening, and the numbers were strong. NCIS kicked things off with 7.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, relatively steady in the demo vs. its season average but up considerably among viewers. NCIS: Hawai'i followed with 7.2 million viewers and...
Comedy revelation Harrison Ford? 'Shrinking' finds 'Ted Lasso' creators having fun with Indy
Harrison Ford tries small screen comedy for a change in 'Shrinking,' a new show from 'Ted Lasso' creators about a grieving therapist (Jason Segel).
Comments / 0