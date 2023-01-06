ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Hill reacts to discovery of documents marked classified at Biden's former office, while Rep. George Santos faces mounting scrutiny

CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us from Capitol Hill to discuss the reaction to the discovery of documents marked as classified at President Biden's former office. He also has the latest on New York Democrats filing a complaint against Rep. George Santos with the House Ethics Committee.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Supreme Court Kills Brothers’ Absurd Election Fraud Lawsuit Demanding Biden’s Removal

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear a case brought forward by three Utah brothers, challenging the results of the 2020 election and claiming that some 400 federal employees should be dismissed, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Ignoring the constitutional orders for presidential succession, Raland Brunson and his brothers Loy and Deron also asked the court to return Donald Trump to the White House. The long-shot case made it to the highest echelons of the judicial system after Brunson appealed a lower courts dismissals of the case over a lack of jurisdiction, leading the plaintiff to petition the justices. “The Petition was denied,” Brunson said in a Facebook post on Monday. “We will now make our next move. A petition for reconsideration. Hang in there everyone.”
Call it the Conspiracy Theory Congress: Things are about to get dangerously weird on Capitol Hill

Well, Ol' Ironbutt finally did it: After 14 humiliating votes, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. sucked all the humor out of the Capitol and squeaked into the Speakership on the 15th try, in the dead of night, the proper hour for all shameful moments. Just to make this denouement even more depressing, Republican members of Congress made the disappointing choice to stop Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., in what was the only useful urge he's had in his life, from issuing a beatdown to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Giuliani Hit With Grand Jury Subpoena for Trump-Related Records

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory minion and ex-lawyer, received a grand jury subpoena asking him to hand over records related to Trump’s fundraising after the 2020 election, a person familiar with the subpoena told CNN. The subpoena, which was issued in November, is part of an investigation into disbursements from the Save America PAC, Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle established after the 2020 election. The records requested in the inquiry include documents from Giuliani about payments he received when he filed numerous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf contesting the 2020 election results, the person said to CNN. The specific...
