Read full article on original website
Related
Capitol Hill reacts to discovery of documents marked classified at Biden's former office, while Rep. George Santos faces mounting scrutiny
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us from Capitol Hill to discuss the reaction to the discovery of documents marked as classified at President Biden's former office. He also has the latest on New York Democrats filing a complaint against Rep. George Santos with the House Ethics Committee.
President Biden "surprised to learn" documents marked classified found at former office
President Biden is commenting for the first time since CBS News learned roughly 10 documents marked classified were found at his former office in Washington. CBS News' Adriana Diaz reports, and national security attorney Mark Zaid joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the legal ramifications.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
"This is an eye-popping power grab," the former federal prosecutor said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
msn.com
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Ginni Thomas Video Complaining About 'Resistance' to Elections Resurfaces
Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Ted Lieu Points Out Jim Jordan Ignored Subpoena as GOP Threatens More
The new House GOP leadership has pledged to make extensive use of subpoenas in pursuit of its agenda.
Republican Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Her Own Party on Abortion
"What we're doing this week is paying lip service to life," Congresswoman Nancy Mace said as she pushes for her GOP colleagues to pivot on abortion rights.
Mulvaney shreds new House-GOP rules: If you think this is ‘life-changing,’ you don’t ‘understand Washington’
Former Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney warns there won't be a balanced budget or "dramatic" spending cuts after the Republican-led passage of new House rules.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces first major governing test
Fresh off a bruising fight to win the gavel, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing his next political challenge. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett join "Red and Blue" to discuss the next steps for this session of Congress.
Trump Battles On Truth Social To Make Voting As Inconvenient As Possible
Trump tells governors to ban mail-in ballots (just like the kind he has used) and only allow paper-ballot voting on a single day.
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to date
The claim made by Sicknick's family that Trump is responsible for his son's death in a car accident is the most severe charge made to date. The claim made by Brian Sicknick's family, an officer who died after responding to the January 6 insurrection, that former President Donald Trump is responsible for his son's death is the most severe charge made to date.
Supreme Court Kills Brothers’ Absurd Election Fraud Lawsuit Demanding Biden’s Removal
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear a case brought forward by three Utah brothers, challenging the results of the 2020 election and claiming that some 400 federal employees should be dismissed, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Ignoring the constitutional orders for presidential succession, Raland Brunson and his brothers Loy and Deron also asked the court to return Donald Trump to the White House. The long-shot case made it to the highest echelons of the judicial system after Brunson appealed a lower courts dismissals of the case over a lack of jurisdiction, leading the plaintiff to petition the justices. “The Petition was denied,” Brunson said in a Facebook post on Monday. “We will now make our next move. A petition for reconsideration. Hang in there everyone.”
GOP Preemptively Strikes Down Ethics Probe Into Actions of Four Republicans
New rules voted for by the House mean the Office of Congressional Ethics may not have means to investigate those who defied the Jan. 6 subpoenas.
Call it the Conspiracy Theory Congress: Things are about to get dangerously weird on Capitol Hill
Well, Ol' Ironbutt finally did it: After 14 humiliating votes, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. sucked all the humor out of the Capitol and squeaked into the Speakership on the 15th try, in the dead of night, the proper hour for all shameful moments. Just to make this denouement even more depressing, Republican members of Congress made the disappointing choice to stop Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., in what was the only useful urge he's had in his life, from issuing a beatdown to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Giuliani Hit With Grand Jury Subpoena for Trump-Related Records
Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory minion and ex-lawyer, received a grand jury subpoena asking him to hand over records related to Trump’s fundraising after the 2020 election, a person familiar with the subpoena told CNN. The subpoena, which was issued in November, is part of an investigation into disbursements from the Save America PAC, Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle established after the 2020 election. The records requested in the inquiry include documents from Giuliani about payments he received when he filed numerous lawsuits on Trump’s behalf contesting the 2020 election results, the person said to CNN. The specific...
CBS News
587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1