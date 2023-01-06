ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

New Missoula Home ReSource facility to accept hazardous household items

By Claire Peterson
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44v9py_0k67oqW200

MISSOULA - Home ReSource is opening a year-round household hazardous materials disposal site — the first of its kind in Missoula.

Prior to this new facility, the only other opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste was the Missoula County Water Quality District's annual 'Haz Waste Days.'

Lasting only a few days a year, the event still collected a large amount of waste. Noticing the high demand, the water quality district decided to create a year-round drop-off site.

Home ReSource's property will house a 400-square-foot container that will include three separate spaces for waste, separating materials based on toxicity.

For example, one area may contain flammable waste, another poisonous, and another oxidizers.

Hazardous household items include lead paint, mineral salts, pesticides, and gasoline. If these materials are not disposed of properly, there are negative effects on the city's water supply.

“People are pouring out hazardous waste if they don’t have a place to send it pouring it down the sink, they’re pouring it in the ally behind their house, and all of that stuff leaks into the ground, goes back into the watershed, it goes back into, you know, the river, and stuff like that," Home ReSource Zero Waste Systems manager Mason Parker said.

The container can hold the same amount of waste that is collected at one Haz Waste Days event, according to Todd Seib, Missoula water quality specialist.

Once the container is full, Clean Harbors, a company equipped to contain hazardous waste, will remove the unit and replace it with a new one.

The unit is made to prevent leaks and ensure the containment of toxic materials. There is a false floor, so if any liquid were to spill, it would not enter the soil.

The container will be placed on top of a concrete slab to further prevent soil contamination and will be supervised by a county staff member.

“If we can fill that unit multiple times, that’ll be great, we can get rid of a lot of waste that way, but of course, the idea is that disposal should be the last option, if we can find other uses for that, or have less of it, to begin with, that’s even better," Seib says.

Although bringing these materials to the site is much safer, there is still no perfect way to get rid of the items.

“So none of it's magically turned into anything else, it’s still going to be buried or burned somewhere," Seib says.

Home ReSource's goal is to recycle as much of the material as possible, like reselling latex paint.

The site will likely begin accepting waste this summer, though Seib says there are several logistical steps to go through.

Parker encourages folks to keep their household waste until they can find a better way to dispose of it.

"Just hold on to those things, we’re going to get it up and running, because sending it down the sink, or pouring it out in the ally, is not the safest way to dispose of that stuff," he said.

Home ReSource is located at 1515 Wyoming Street in Missoula. Additional information can be found here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Land Trust Helps Place Permanent Protections on Two Tracts of Farmland

The nonprofit Flathead Land Trust closed out 2022 by helping two families in the Flathead and Mission valleys place prime farmland and wildlife habitat under conservation easements, furnishing permanent protections on 655 acres along the Stillwater River and 315 acres near Polson. “Flathead Land Trust is thrilled to announce that...
POLSON, MT
montanarightnow.com

Severe driving conditions reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting driving conditions are severe from Lolo Pass to Graves Creek. Road conditions are reported to be dry between Graves Creek and Lolo.
LOLO, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree

More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

US 93 NB lanes reopened

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced the northbound lanes on US Highway 93 have reopened. Officials said traffic is no longer is being diverted from mile marker 77 on US Highway 93 near the county line north of Florence. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

The Secret Lives of Blue Butterflies

Heading out on a favorite hiking trail north of Missoula, the colors of springtime are vibrant. In the low, shaded areas near the trailhead, slender petals of trillium spatter the woods in white. Farther up the gulch, glacier lilies wash the slopes in yellow and the indigo lanterns of wild clematis dangle from their climbing vines.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Major Price Increases Announced to Visit Bison Range in 2023

If the stars of the show are cooperating, it is still one of Montana’s most fascinating drives. Yep, while still observing all rules and regulations pertaining to safety, you can find opportunities to get up close and personal with some of these magnificent beasts. And while it certainly won’t break the bank, visitors are going to notice rather significant fee increases to visit the Bison Range at Moiese on the Flathead Indian Reservation. It's information you might want to know when all those friends and relatives come to visit later this year, and you're looking for Montana-style entertainment for them.
MOIESE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula police investigating theft

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy