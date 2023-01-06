Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Grand Opening Alert Portillo'sFlour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Related
Universal Orlando wants to create a special taxing district to pay for proposed Convention Center Sunrail station
Universal Orlando is proposing the creation of a special taxing district — Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District — to fund a proposed commuter train station at the Orange County Convention Center. Seemingly undaunted by the possibly impending dissolution of sister theme park Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District, Universal and the Orlando Right Rail business coalition submitted a petition to the Orange County Commission last week for their own taxing/development district. This new entity will oversee the funding, construction and eventual operation of the station. The planned light-rail station at the Convention Center will be a hub for a rail line connecting the Universal and International Drive area to MCO.
Disney's best offer for union employees falls short, according to the workers' unions
The STCU, a coalition of six labor unions representing 42,000 Disney employees, recommends rejecting the latest offer
Twin Peaks to Significantly Expand in Central Florida
“He brings that special something that we look for in franchisees and knows how to connect with his management, staff and guests so they enjoy being at the lodge whether they’re working or having a good time with family and friends.”
piratesandprincesses.net
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 8, 2023)
A remarkable aspect of Universal Orlando Resort revolves around the ease of navigating the resort. Until Universal’s Epic Universe opens in 2025, the entire theme park resort property can be traversed easily via free transportation. Some good, overlooked dining options for eating at Universal Orlando exist at the Universal Orlando hotels. Even the value and prime value level hotels offer surprising, good dining options. So, in this week’s “Top Three Things, “we will examine some overlooked items at those level resort hotels.
travelagewest.com
When Will the Brightline to Orlando Open? New Details Released
Brightline, an intercity rail provider, has just released a video and renderings of Brightline’s Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport, which will connect millions and regionalize the state through its Orlando to Miami route. The 37,350-square-foot station is located in the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly...
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's
If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
Orlando nightlife operator buys Mills 50 building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A well-known and growing Orlando nightlife operator has made another acquisition, this time purchasing the 2,800-square-foot building that is home to St. Matthew’s Tavern at the Orlando Beer Garden in the popular Mills 50 district.
bungalower
Mayor Dyer recorded a new greeting for the airport
Mayor Dyer’s office has just announced the release of a new recording for passengers arriving in Orlando at the Orlando International Airport. The greeting includes everything from mentions of our local “small business districts” to humble brags on our local arts and sporting scene, alongside the requisite toot of the horn to our amusement parks. You’ll also catch Visit Orlando’s “Unbelievably Real” slogan at the end of the recording –
Mysterious Concept to Debut in Rockledge
It appears that the restaurant will be occupying the space of a rentable marketplace space formerly known as “Let’s Make A Deal Co” which implies the restaurant will feature considerable indoor dining space, apt for large groups or events.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Disney World Brings Back Popular Attraction
Walt Disney World's Epcot in Orlando for years featured very few rides for guests to experience, while the resort's other parks -- Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom have offered a lot more both slow-moving and thrill rides for visitors.
WDW News Today
RCID Firefighters Support State Takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District
Last week, Osceola County announced its plan for the future of Disney’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District, which will be dissolved on June 1. Now the district’s fire department has come out in support of the new plan backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tim Stromsnes, communications director of...
tourcounsel.com
The Florida Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando
Being the largest mall in Florida and one of the largest in the country, if you want to go shopping in Orlando you should go to The Florida Mall. It is one of the best malls in Orlando, being the one with the most options for shopping with more than 200 stores. Added to this are entertainment venues and dozens of dining options. Florida Mall is a place that you should definitely visit if you are a shopping lover. There is no other place with more stores in Orlando Floridaand among its hundreds of options you can visit the famous American Girl doll store (which also has a themed restaurant) and renowned fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Michael Kors or Abercrombie & Fitch. Nor can you miss visiting its department stores as well as Banana Republic, the Spanish brand Mango or the Dick's sports store, among others.
A Beer Lover’s Guide to Breweries in Orlando
Local craft breweries in Orlando make for a great date night because of the approachable atmosphere and variety of options. Plus, many Orlando breweries have live entertainment and special events. My husband and I went to a brewery for our... The post A Beer Lover’s Guide to Breweries in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WATCH: SpaceX successfully launches OneWeb Launch 16 mission aboard Falcon 9 rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The OneWeb Launch 16 mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station successfully blasted off Monday evening. SpaceX is scheduled to launch the OneWeb Launch 16 mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday evening. >>> STREAM THE LAUNCH LIVE <<<. The launch will...
orangeobserver.com
Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022
A Golden Oak estate topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 24 to 30, 2022. The home at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, sold Dec. 29, for $8,400,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, five baths, three half-baths and 7,367 square feet of living area. Days on market: 54.
Armed carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport. Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport. Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area. According to a report, an...
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 1