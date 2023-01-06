Chaka Khan Shares Lyric Video For ‘Woman Like Me’

Chaka Khan is welcoming the new year by re-focusing on her 2022 single, “Woman Like Me.”

On Friday (Jan. 6), the legendary singer shared the lyric video for “Woman Like Me,” which has the fierce lyrics displayed alongside a black dress wearing Khan as she strikes different poses. Like her signature hit, “I’m Every Woman,” the R&B-infused “Woman Like Me” speaks to women everywhere as she sings she’s your strength/When you’re weak/without her where would you be/’cause the world ain’t a thing/without a woman like me/She’s the earth, she’s the key/She’s your whole life energy/’Cause the world ain’t a thing without a woman like me while also reminding listeners that it was a woman who brought you in this world.

“Woman Like Me,” written by Grammy-nominated songwriter Gregg Pagani, Francesca Richard, who has written songs for Carly Rae Jepsen, Fergie, and others, and Jeffrey Anderson, is Khan’s first single since “Hello Happiness” in 2019. “The words were really what moved me,” Khan shares with Entertainment Tonight about what compelled her to record it. “So it was that easy, I was in the studio the next week recording.”

She also says that she views the song as a response to modern culture in hopes of being a voice of inspiration for the new generation of female artists. “It’s always been crucial for women to connect with one another. And we often have in the wrong ways,” she explains. “When I go online and I look at what some of the girls are saying, and I look at what some of the girls are singing about and look at how some of the girls are presenting themselves and I look at what is beauty today, it saddens me. I just felt like somebody needs to talk to them. Someone needs to be a voice that they can listen to and maybe see life differently and see themselves differently—or see themselves for what they really and truly are, not some warped sense of who knows what wants them to be.”

Khan also teased that she has recorded several songs that she hopes to release.

