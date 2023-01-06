Read full article on original website
UK ambulance workers walk out, joining wave of strike action
LONDON (AP) — Around 25,000 U.K. ambulance workers went on strike Wednesday, walking out for the second time since December in an ongoing dispute with the government over pay. The industrial action by paramedics, drivers and call handlers was the latest in a wave of strikes in recent months that has crippled the country’s rail network on some days and strained the U.K.’s overburdened public health system. Health officials have warned that the impact of Wednesday’s strike will be worse than the one held in December because more staff, including call handlers, are walking out. People were advised to call in cases of life-threatening emergencies — such as cardiac arrest or a serious road accident — and ambulances will still respond to such situations. But less urgent cases won’t be prioritized and some people will have to make their own way to hospitals.
BBC
Excess deaths in 2022 among worst in 50 years
More than 650,000 deaths were registered in the UK in 2022 - 9% more than 2019. This represents one of the largest excess death levels outside the pandemic in 50 years. Though far below peak pandemic levels, it has prompted questions about why more people are still dying than normal.
BBC
Kerala food poisoning case: Restaurant owner and cook arrested
The owner and chief cook of an eatery in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been arrested in connection with the death of a customer allegedly due to food poisoning. A nurse who worked in Kottayam district had ordered the food online. Police said 21 others also fell ill...
