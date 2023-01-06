ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

shepherdexpress.com

"We Are Not Ghouls" from Good Credit Productions

This episode finds Elisabeth Gasparka in conversation with Milwaukee filmmaker Chris James Thompson, of Good Credit Productions. Chris’s second full length feature film, We Are Not Ghouls, will be released February 28th on video on demand (Itunes, Roku). The film is about US Air Force JAG Attorney Yvonne Bradley,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Bloody Mary Competition to Benefit Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation

Wisconsinites know a thing or two about a good Bloody Mary, and now it’s time to enjoy one while raising money for a bloody good cause. The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation (GLHF) announced the 11th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody contest, taking place on Sunday, February 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street). This event is a unique opportunity for Milwaukee area bars and restaurants to give back to the community while showcasing their signature Bloody Mary mixes and garnishes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences

Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

John Gurda, Milwaukee Writer and Historian, on The Art of History

With the notable exception of art historians, few people would conflate art and history. They are two different disciplines that employ widely different materials and techniques. Defined generously, however, there may be a hint of art in history as I practice it, which is basically storytelling. I’ve been telling Milwaukee’s story for 50 years now, and I tell it for the same reasons that drive many artists to do their work: a blend of instinct and intention.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Firefly Tosa Still Glows Bright After 15 Years

Nestled in Wauwatosa’s picturesque downtown village, Firefly Tosa is a cozy spot for casual dining and drinks. Owned and operated by sisters Vesna and Marija Madunic, who also own Gracious Catering, Firefly has been an excellent venue to showcase their inventive, modern dishes made with only the freshest, high-quality ingredients.
WAUWATOSA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Public Arts Grants Seek Applicants

The Milwaukee Arts Board (MAB) announced on Tuesday that the application cycles for the Sustaining Grant Program and the Public Art Conservation Fund are now open. Both programs aim to support and preserve the city's arts organizations and public art installations. According to Mayor Cavalier Johnson, "Milwaukee's arts organizations, public...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee, Madison Rank High in Top U.S. Cities for Retirement

Retirement is a time for seniors to relax and enjoy their golden years, and finding the right location is crucial for a successful retirement. StorageCafe has compiled a list of the top cities for seniors, and two areas of Wisconsin made the cut. Milwaukee-Waukesha ranks as the seventh best retirement spot in the United States, with high scores in all categories. Madison, Wisconsin comes in at twelfth place on the list of senior-friendly metros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

The New Pornographers, Shemekia Copeland coming to town

A pair of artists that are staples of their respective genres announced upcoming shows in Milwaukee, giving us an opportunity to turn our thoughts to the spring concert season:. Shemekia Copeland | March 17 @ The Back Room. Yes, calendar sticklers, March 17 is technically still winter. But it’ll feel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

5 Themed Brunches You Need to Know About

EGGS WITH A SIDE of bacon is boring. But what about drag queens performing while you bite into a burger? Or needing a password to be let in? Or what about sitting down to a brunch buffet surrounded by ice princesses? The Milwaukee area’s brunch scene is growing and now not only do you have more options, there’s built-in entertainment, too. Here are five brunches to book with friends or the family:
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Waukesha woman shares journey with sobriety

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Looking back at old photos, 28-year-old Lauren Nelson can hardly recognize herself. “Makes me sad to think about who I was in college with alcohol,” said Nelson. “I wasn’t a good friend. I would black out all of the time.”. She began drinking...
WAUKESHA, WI
rejournals.com

The Barry Company sells restaurant property in Milwaukee

The Barry Company announced that Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp have sold their 1,540-square-foot restaurant property at 1801 S. 3rd St. in Milwaukee to Patrick Todd. Nick Zurich of The Barry Company represented Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp. He aided in the sale of this well-located restaurant property.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Miss America to Speak to Female Student Leaders in Racine

The 10th Annual GEMS Conference (Girls Empowered by Math & Science) will be held on January 12, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin - Parkside, with a keynote address from Miss America, Grace Stanke. The conference, presented by Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin in partnership with several organizations, is a day-long event that aims to inspire middle school girls to pursue careers in STEM fields.
RACINE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI

