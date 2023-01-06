Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
"We Are Not Ghouls" from Good Credit Productions
This episode finds Elisabeth Gasparka in conversation with Milwaukee filmmaker Chris James Thompson, of Good Credit Productions. Chris’s second full length feature film, We Are Not Ghouls, will be released February 28th on video on demand (Itunes, Roku). The film is about US Air Force JAG Attorney Yvonne Bradley,...
shepherdexpress.com
Bloody Mary Competition to Benefit Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation
Wisconsinites know a thing or two about a good Bloody Mary, and now it’s time to enjoy one while raising money for a bloody good cause. The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation (GLHF) announced the 11th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody contest, taking place on Sunday, February 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street). This event is a unique opportunity for Milwaukee area bars and restaurants to give back to the community while showcasing their signature Bloody Mary mixes and garnishes.
milwaukeeindependent.com
World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences
Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
shepherdexpress.com
John Gurda, Milwaukee Writer and Historian, on The Art of History
With the notable exception of art historians, few people would conflate art and history. They are two different disciplines that employ widely different materials and techniques. Defined generously, however, there may be a hint of art in history as I practice it, which is basically storytelling. I’ve been telling Milwaukee’s story for 50 years now, and I tell it for the same reasons that drive many artists to do their work: a blend of instinct and intention.
shepherdexpress.com
Firefly Tosa Still Glows Bright After 15 Years
Nestled in Wauwatosa’s picturesque downtown village, Firefly Tosa is a cozy spot for casual dining and drinks. Owned and operated by sisters Vesna and Marija Madunic, who also own Gracious Catering, Firefly has been an excellent venue to showcase their inventive, modern dishes made with only the freshest, high-quality ingredients.
shepherdexpress.com
Public Arts Grants Seek Applicants
The Milwaukee Arts Board (MAB) announced on Tuesday that the application cycles for the Sustaining Grant Program and the Public Art Conservation Fund are now open. Both programs aim to support and preserve the city's arts organizations and public art installations. According to Mayor Cavalier Johnson, "Milwaukee's arts organizations, public...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's March-like temperatures in January; how long will it last?
MILWAUKEE - Above-average temperatures have made January 2023 feel more like March – and there is no end in sight. The average temperature for March is around 34°F. So far in southeast Wisconsin, we've been 35.1°F in January. Even though the final week of January when we...
CBS 58
'I try to do this as much as possible': Street performer provides 'heartbeat' to the city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walking throughout downtown Milwaukee, you're likely to hear a lot of sounds. Perhaps it's the horn of a car honking in traffic, or the squeak of a bus's brakes as it pulls into a stop. You hear sirens and bells, whistles and yells. There's a good chance you've heard the beat of Americus Kates' drum set.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee, Madison Rank High in Top U.S. Cities for Retirement
Retirement is a time for seniors to relax and enjoy their golden years, and finding the right location is crucial for a successful retirement. StorageCafe has compiled a list of the top cities for seniors, and two areas of Wisconsin made the cut. Milwaukee-Waukesha ranks as the seventh best retirement spot in the United States, with high scores in all categories. Madison, Wisconsin comes in at twelfth place on the list of senior-friendly metros.
radiomilwaukee.org
The New Pornographers, Shemekia Copeland coming to town
A pair of artists that are staples of their respective genres announced upcoming shows in Milwaukee, giving us an opportunity to turn our thoughts to the spring concert season:. Shemekia Copeland | March 17 @ The Back Room. Yes, calendar sticklers, March 17 is technically still winter. But it’ll feel...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
milwaukeemag.com
5 Themed Brunches You Need to Know About
EGGS WITH A SIDE of bacon is boring. But what about drag queens performing while you bite into a burger? Or needing a password to be let in? Or what about sitting down to a brunch buffet surrounded by ice princesses? The Milwaukee area’s brunch scene is growing and now not only do you have more options, there’s built-in entertainment, too. Here are five brunches to book with friends or the family:
WISN
Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha woman shares journey with sobriety
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Looking back at old photos, 28-year-old Lauren Nelson can hardly recognize herself. “Makes me sad to think about who I was in college with alcohol,” said Nelson. “I wasn’t a good friend. I would black out all of the time.”. She began drinking...
rejournals.com
The Barry Company sells restaurant property in Milwaukee
The Barry Company announced that Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp have sold their 1,540-square-foot restaurant property at 1801 S. 3rd St. in Milwaukee to Patrick Todd. Nick Zurich of The Barry Company represented Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp. He aided in the sale of this well-located restaurant property.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
shepherdexpress.com
Miss America to Speak to Female Student Leaders in Racine
The 10th Annual GEMS Conference (Girls Empowered by Math & Science) will be held on January 12, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin - Parkside, with a keynote address from Miss America, Grace Stanke. The conference, presented by Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin in partnership with several organizations, is a day-long event that aims to inspire middle school girls to pursue careers in STEM fields.
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
