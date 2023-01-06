ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting

Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. The car show will be coming to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline in January.
DAVENPORT, IA
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty. Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
BETTENDORF, IA
2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

Still a chance of rain/snow Wednesday night into Thursday. According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
BETTENDORF, IA
Troopers: Davenport man arrested after chase, crash injuring 3

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
DAVENPORT, IA
Car break-ins reported in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge

The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized dealerships can interfere with agricultural production. Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
BETTENDORF, IA
Deputies: 2 dead, 2 injured after Jo Daviess County crash

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill (KWQC) - Two people died and two were injured after a three vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County. Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three vehicle crash about 11 p.m. Monday on Route 20 just west of William Drive in Galena, according to a media release.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Senior Moments: Senior Employment with IowaWORKS

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. Kimler also shares information about virtual workshops available to seniors that help with securing employment. IowaWORKS information:. Address: 1801 East Kimberly Road, Suite A. Phone: 563-445-3240. Email: DavenportIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov.
DAVENPORT, IA
Progress is coming for the city of Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Building upon the progress already in motion for the City of Rock Island, and in 2023 the city will only get better. City leaders gathered at the Quad City Botanical Center to hold a state of the city address. Mayor Mike Thoms, along with other local officials used the meeting today to expand upon work that began in 2022.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve to close Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work crews. According to a media release from Credit Island officials, crews will be working on tree removal and preparation for a new playground. Officials say the park...
DAVENPORT, IA
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Still a chance of rain/snow Wednesday night into Thursday.
BETTENDORF, IA
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and 40s Tuesday afternoon

The investigation is ongoing, police said.
DAVENPORT, IA
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A major crash along Interstate 80 westbound in the Iowa City area on Sunday morning led to the loss of two lives, according to officials. At around 5:40 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash at mile marker 246 on Interstate 80, located east of the exit for Iowa Highway 1, known locally as North Dodge Street. Troopers believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that several vehicles lost control in that area and collided. A total of 15 vehicles were involved in the pileup, including nine semi-trucks.
IOWA CITY, IA
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rebecca Sebastian, studio owner at Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary shares several available classes, and information about the studio’s upcoming virtual retreat on Jan. 29. Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary information:. Address: 1111 Jersey Ridge Road. Website: thesunlightexperience.com. Phone: 563-447-5799.
DAVENPORT, IA
Boundary changes for schools spells changes for students

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Determining the boundaries for the 2023-24 school year will spell out where students in the Davenport district will end up going if they currently attend Buchanan, Monroe, or Washington Elementary Schools. But with these changes to the boundaries, comes changes for the kids. “The one thing...
DAVENPORT, IA

