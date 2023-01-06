Read full article on original website
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 9, 2023
Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is one of the leading branded food company of North America.Shares of have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its robust pricing actions, which aided the top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. During the quarter, earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect strength in the company’s brands and ongoing execution of the Conagra Way playbook. The company delivered improved service levels and productivity, which along with its efforts to combat inflation, helped it sail through the inflationary pressures and industry-wide supply chain hurdles. Conagra expects gross inflation to moderate through the remaining part of fiscal 2023. Encouragingly, management raised its fiscal 2023 guidance for organic sales and adjusted earnings per share based on a robust first-half show and sustained business momentum.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
If You Invested $1000 in Commercial Metals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants,...
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Coterra Energy (CTRA) closed at $25.08, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the independent oil...
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
Companies in the Utilities sector are often common targets of investors when thinking of dividend-paying stocks. In addition, stocks from the sector are often highly-defensive in nature, thanks to their advantageous ability to generate revenue in the face of many economic backdrops. Combining this lower-risk approach with a steady income...
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed at $312.67, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of...
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Saratoga Investment (SAR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.93%. A quarter...
Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $27.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the energy...
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $12.39, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed the most recent trading day at $134.19, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the security software...
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $229.83, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the solar technology...
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $97.82, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls...
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $71.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had...
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $85.62, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the...
United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $178.77, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the package...
