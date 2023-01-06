Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Hemisqualane Is a Must-Try Silicone Alternative
Silicone is such a popular ingredient in beauty products, it can be difficult to find a formula without it. A lab-created, non-active ingredient, silicone has a velvety texture that gives formulas a silky, soft feel, some hydration benefits, and a range of cosmetic effects like smoothing skin texture, blurring the appearance of imperfections, and enhancing hair's shine. But in recent years, some concerns over silicones have been raised due to their environmental impact. Plus, while not unsafe, silicones can lead to some less-than-desirable results on skin and hair over time.
Harper's Bazaar
Style Notes: Hailey Bieber's effortlessly cool oversized suit
Hailey Bieber has, predictably, started 2023 in style. The model, who just this weekend made a comical statement in her 'nepo baby' T-shirt, is proving that her low-key, off-duty wardrobes is one of the best in the business. For the model's latest outing, she looked effortlessly cool in an oversized...
Harper's Bazaar
These chic elevated updos ruled the Golden Globes red carpet
From Margot Robbie's cascading sun-kissed waves to Lily James's new '90s-inspired bob, last night's 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards saw red carpet beauty make its 2023 debut. All eyes were on the A-list's hair, with an array of modern takes on traditionally sophisticated award season styles; Anya Taylor-Joy's sleek blonde locks were enhanced by an asymmetrical twist, while Jenna Ortega made a convincing case for a more textured flippy ends style. The most notable trend of the evening, however, must go to the structured elevated updo.
Harper's Bazaar
Selena Gomez is a big fan of this French girl beauty staple
Selena Gomez's January is off to an exciting start. The 30-year old actress began her 2023 on holiday in Mexico with close friend Nicola Peltz-Beckham (in matching Valentino dresses, no less), before attending the Golden Globes as a nominee for her role in Only Murders in the Building – and delivered some memorable videos on TikTok in-between.
