Silicone is such a popular ingredient in beauty products, it can be difficult to find a formula without it. A lab-created, non-active ingredient, silicone has a velvety texture that gives formulas a silky, soft feel, some hydration benefits, and a range of cosmetic effects like smoothing skin texture, blurring the appearance of imperfections, and enhancing hair's shine. But in recent years, some concerns over silicones have been raised due to their environmental impact. Plus, while not unsafe, silicones can lead to some less-than-desirable results on skin and hair over time.

1 DAY AGO