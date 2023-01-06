Read full article on original website
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Kate Winslet Once Said: ‘You Have To Pay Me A Lot Of Money To Work With Jim Again.’ Decades Later, She Talks Reuniting For Avatar Sequels
Kate Winslet once indicated she might never work with James Cameron again, but things are different now.
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?
The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'
The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
I want my husband to date younger women: ‘I feel like life should be lived’
When Maria Foster turned 40, she broke the news to her husband Michael — she wanted to see other people. Also, she wanted him to do the same thing. The Dallas, Tex. content creator and her spouse are featured on Peacock’s eyebrow-raising new dating show, “Love for the Ages,” premiering Dec. 15 on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer. Hosted by Adrienne Bailon, the reality series focuses on three middle-aged, longtime couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship. On the show, husbands and wives are given the opportunity to date younger people in their 20s, and live with them for a full month....
Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving
Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
Dear Abby: My mother-in-law is mean to my children
DEAR ABBY: My husband is the oldest of five, with four younger adult sisters. Many people ask if he’s the “favorite” since he’s the firstborn and the only male, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. My mother-in-law favors her daughters to the point of almost ignoring my husband. When it comes to grandchildren, she’s obsessed with her daughters’ children and pretty much ignores our children’s existence. She visits the others 10 times for every one visit to ours. When my husband has spoken to her about it, she says she just “doesn’t see it.” Our children have been hurt...
Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ask any woman around you and they'd have at least a dozen stories of being in uncomfortable situations because of men. While we'd like to believe that most men today have a good understanding of how to behave around women, the truth is that the things that many of them think are completely all right to say and do are far from okay. In fact, sometimes their actions might be so creepy and problematic that it makes those around them uncomfortable and maybe even feel threatened. A number of women recently opened up about finding themselves in such situations after Redditor SuperElectronicGray asked: "Women of Reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?"
Reasons why women cheat
Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Could unraveling this mystery help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling?
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Gay Dads Hope to Make A Difference on ABC's The Parent Test
ABC television series The Parent Test returns tonight. The unscripted series looks at different perspectives of parenting through 12 families that are followed. Hosted by Ali Wentworth and Adolph Brown, the families share their experiences in parenting as camera crews film the highs and lows of being a parent. The hosts help moderate the conversations between the families about their common goal: raising their kids the best and healthiest they can.
Gordy Harmon, Founding Member of The Whispers, Dead at 79
Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the iconic R&B soul group The Whispers, has died at the age of 79. Family members tell ABC7 that Harmon died in his sleep on Thursday night (Jan. 5) in his LA home. It is believed that he died of natural causes, though he had no serious ailments.
Lizzo tweeted 'cancel culture is appropriation.' Not everyone agreed with her point
Lizzo tweeted that cancel culture has become 'trendy, misused and misdirected' and called on people to 'focus our outrage on the real problems.'
