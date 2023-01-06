My ship spent almost a full year in the yards undergoing a major overhaul. None of us had any problem during that time. It's not the Navy's fault that the young sailors can't handle life as it is today. We had no computers, cell phones or females and we handled just fine.
The military overall has been lowering the standards to recruit more people and in response the suicide rate is increasing. Go figure
The navy needs to get the chiefs out of the service who chastise the sailors who get injured working on the job, i.e getting injured working on the combat aircraft, or in the work centers. We all know the mission is critical but don't chastise the workers who seek medical care for injuries and or medical issues that is related to quality of life of the sailors.
