Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com
CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas lead Pelicans to road win over Wizards
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The last time the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards in the nation’s capital, Willie Green was wearing shorts. The franchise was called the Hornets then, and Green was a backup guard. On New Year’s Day in 2011, Green scored five points in 20 minutes in New Orleans’ 11-point win.
NOLA.com
Pelicans' Naji Marshall is thriving in New Orleans. 'It's just a beautiful situation.'
WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the New Orleans Pelicans hired Willie Green to be their head coach in between Naji Marshall’s first and second seasons, one of the first things Marshall did was dive into Green's highlights. Before Green got into coaching, he played in the NBA for 12...
NOLA.com
Letters: Sidney Barthelemy, Edwin Edwards smoothed the path to a New Orleans arena
Regarding the article by Christian Clark and Jeff Duncan in the Sports section on Dec. 28 entitled, “A Relocation Miracle … The improbable story of how New Orleans landed an NBA team for the second time:”. The article was interesting but not historically complete. All the gentlemen mentioned...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
NOLA.com
Sean Payton speaks out on his status with the Broncos, and what may draw him to a new job
The New Orleans Saints recently granted Sean Payton the opportunity to speak with the Denver Broncos about their job opening, and the former coach answered questions about his status moving forward Sunday on Fox. Payton is on contract with New Orleans through 2024, and any team that would attempt to...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Season in review, playoffs DFS on 'Fantasy Roundup'
The fantasy football season is over in most leagues, but the "Fantasy Roundup" will carry on every week through the Super Bowl, with host Zach Ewing and fantasy expert Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart using Tuesday's episode to wrap up the season and discuss daily fantasy strategy for the playoffs. Joining...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Panthers loss shows Saints have to make quarterback their top offseason priority
Here’s all you need to know about the Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday: They held Sam Darnold to the lowest passer rating of his five-year NFL career (2.8), the second lowest rating by a passer in Panthers franchise history, and still somehow lost. The...
NOLA.com
Three things we learned from the Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome:. The Saints marched 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive and then failed to score again in their final nine possessions. Two missed field goals, a lost fumble and a failed fourth-and-short conversion in the red zone contributed to those woes. The Saints converted just 4 of 13 third downs and punted on four of their five drives in the second half. The Saints' total of seven points was their second lowest of the season.
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Saints have decisions to make after a season they fell far short of expectations
There’s good news and bad news, Saints fans. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 on Sunday. Well, you don’t have to endure any more Sundays getting your heart broken by a team that underachieved. Rest in peace to this season, one that started with...
NOLA.com
Will Michael Thomas be with the Saints next season? The team isn't ready to say yet
Shortly before playing their final game of the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints agreed to a reworked contract with receiver Michael Thomas that could make it easier for the franchise to move on from him this offseason. But speaking on the subject for the first time Monday afternoon, Saints...
