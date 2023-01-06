ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com

CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas lead Pelicans to road win over Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The last time the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards in the nation’s capital, Willie Green was wearing shorts. The franchise was called the Hornets then, and Green was a backup guard. On New Year’s Day in 2011, Green scored five points in 20 minutes in New Orleans’ 11-point win.
WASHINGTON, LA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
NOLA.com

WATCH: Season in review, playoffs DFS on 'Fantasy Roundup'

The fantasy football season is over in most leagues, but the "Fantasy Roundup" will carry on every week through the Super Bowl, with host Zach Ewing and fantasy expert Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart using Tuesday's episode to wrap up the season and discuss daily fantasy strategy for the playoffs. Joining...
NOLA.com

Three things we learned from the Saints' 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers

Three things we learned in the New Orleans Saints’ 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome:. The Saints marched 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive and then failed to score again in their final nine possessions. Two missed field goals, a lost fumble and a failed fourth-and-short conversion in the red zone contributed to those woes. The Saints converted just 4 of 13 third downs and punted on four of their five drives in the second half. The Saints' total of seven points was their second lowest of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy