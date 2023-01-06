Read full article on original website
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
Washington Tulip Farm to Sell Flowers in Honor of Idaho Murder Victim
Eastern Washington and Western Idaho were rocked when four University of Idaho students were found murdered in a rented off-campus home. Even though a prime suspect is in custody, the wounds will be healing for the rest of eternity. Ethan Chapin, 20, was from Conway, Washington, and attended the University...
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
Idaho Suspect Reportedly Told Cops: ‘It’s Really Sad What Happened’
The suspect in the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students has mostly exercised his right to remain silent, but did make a comment about the case to cops booking him. “He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn't say anything more,” a police source told People. “He's smarter than that.” The source said Bryan Kohberger “seemed really nervous” as he was transferred from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, to Idaho, where he will face trial. “He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he was saying something to himself like ‘I’m fine, this is okay.’ Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn’t awful.”Read it at People
Police are using DNA evidence in the Idaho case. Here are the potential pitfalls.
Last week, police announced they had arrested Bryan Kohberger in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. After a weekslong investigation, authorities zeroed in on Kohberger in part by comparing DNA found at the crime scene with DNA of a relative of Kohberger apparently obtained from the family’s home trash.
Former Assistant Director of FBI Intelligence discusses Idaho student murders
Former Executive Assistant Director of Intelligence with the FBI Joshua Skule joined CBS News to discuss the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
A nagging question lingers about Moscow murders
MOSCOW—The probable cause affidavit released last week details what led to the arrest of Moscow quadruple-homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger. The document provides some answers but generates more questions about the case that has garnered international attention. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection to the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. He was returned to Latah County Jail on Wednesday and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of residential burglary. ...
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Kaylee Goncalves' father assumed suspect followed victims before Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — A grieving father reflects on the week he began getting answers. Steve Goncalves' daughter, Kaylee, was taken from him nearly two months ago. The man accused of murdering the four students was arrested in Pennsylvania and flown to Idaho this week. Goncalves sat down with KTVB's...
Idaho murders: Mattress, other furniture, removed from house where four college students were killed
A mattress from the Idaho crime scene with what appear to be blood stains was removed from the house where four college students were murdered.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
Police: Moscow murder suspect traveled to Lewis-Clark Valley in hours after four Idaho students killed
CLARKSTON, Wash. — An affidavit in the Moscow murder case against Bryan Kohberger shows his cell phone location in the hours following the quadruple homicide, investigators say. That court document details how the suspect traveled roughly 35 miles from Pullman, where he lived, to the Lewis-Clark Valley just hours...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former friend speaks out on social behavior, alleged drug use
Rich Pasqua, who said he is a former acquaintance of Bryan Kohberger, reacted to the Idaho murders suspect's arrest on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
Stunning new Idaho murder detail shows killer appeared to want to 'get out of dodge'
Criminal profiler John Kelly joined "The Ingraham Angle" to analyze the Idaho college student murders and the suspect in the case, as well as newly released details.
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview
MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
Court Docs Unsealed: Murder Scene to Be Preserved
MOSCOW, ID – An order keeping the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November a crime scene will stay in place until February 1st or until further order of the Latah County Second District Court. Newly unsealed records show a judge signed an order on...
