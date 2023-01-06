ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Suspect Reportedly Told Cops: ‘It’s Really Sad What Happened’

The suspect in the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students has mostly exercised his right to remain silent, but did make a comment about the case to cops booking him. “He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn't say anything more,” a police source told People. “He's smarter than that.” The source said Bryan Kohberger “seemed really nervous” as he was transferred from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, to Idaho, where he will face trial. “He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he was saying something to himself like ‘I’m fine, this is okay.’ Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn’t awful.”Read it at People
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

A nagging question lingers about Moscow murders

MOSCOW—The probable cause affidavit released last week details what led to the arrest of Moscow quadruple-homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger. The document provides some answers but generates more questions about the case that has garnered international attention. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection to the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. He was returned to Latah County Jail on Wednesday and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of residential burglary. ...
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview

MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Court Docs Unsealed: Murder Scene to Be Preserved

MOSCOW, ID – An order keeping the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November a crime scene will stay in place until February 1st or until further order of the Latah County Second District Court. Newly unsealed records show a judge signed an order on...
