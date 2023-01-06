Read full article on original website
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
Tennessee Makes Cut For Blue Chip Receiver
Four-star class of 2024 receiver James Madison II released his top 10 Sunday including Josh Heupel and Tennessee in his top group. Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina join Tennessee in Madison’s top 10. Madison released his top group in a fitting graphic on Twitter.
Rucker: Vandy's tougher when it plays Tennessee. Any win is a good win.
When covering Tennessee is the job, you should spend a majority of your time discussing Tennessee — things the Vols do, things done to the Vols, orange the color, orange the fruit, Peyton Manning, Ernie and Bernie, Todd Helton, Dolly Parton, Davy Crockett, things of that nature. For some...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Running Back Flips on Stanford, Commits to Pac-12 Rival
Just about two weeks after committing to Stanford University out of the transfer portal, former Tennessee running back Justin Williams-Thomas has seemingly found a new home instead. According to a social media post from Williams-Thomas on Sunday night, the former Vol is now heading to Cal – Berkeley. “ALL...
vucommodores.com
Headed to Knoxville
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Inside Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee linebacker Juwan Mitchell entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, On3’s Matt Zenitz first reported. Mitchell spent two years in Knoxville after transferring from Texas to Tennessee. The inside linebacker suffered a season ending injury early in the 2021 season before returning to the field as a stalwart on Tennessee’s 2022 defense.
DL transfer set to announce decision after 'outstanding' visit with Vols
An experience defensive lineman from the Pac-12 traveled to Tennessee for the first time this weekend and is now ready to announce his transfer destination.
Way-too-early 2023 prediction: Tennessee will be a disappointment
247Sports' Brad Crawford discusses the loss of talent Tennessee is suffering and how that will impact them next year.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Knoxville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Knoxville.
