Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Horace Grant on a regular season game that made him realize the Chicago Bulls were becoming a dynasty
Chicago Bulls legend Horace Grant told The Mirror about a particular moment that stands out in the memories he has from his seven years with the team. The four-time NBA champion recalled a game against the Atlanta Hawks and explained why it made him realize the Bulls were becoming a dynasty.
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
Shaquille O'Neal Didn't Agree With Top 10 List That Had LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT And Left Kobe Bryant Out
Shaquille O'Neal was flummoxed when he saw a Top 10 list of NBA players that didn't have the late Kobe Bryant as part of it. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man took to social media to share the graphic of the 'Top 10 All-Time' from the page 'Playmaker' that shed his two cents on the fact that it didn't have Bryant on it.
Cubs release former starter from 2022 roster
The Chicago Cubs are continuing their offseason moves with the release of a former starter from last season. This player was someone who the team found a replacement for in the free-agency market. With their addition of a better player, the Cubs felt it was best to release this former...
Former NBA Coach Jeff Van Gundy Takes A Huge Shot At The Miami Heat
Despite being just a single game over .500, most fans are willing to give the Miami Heat the benefit of the doubt. With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and a core that made the Finals a few years ago, common sense says they have a chance to get back there if they stay healthy.
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
NBA Insider Says That Delayed Paperwork Led To The Lakers Trading For Russell Westbrook Over Buddy Hield
A lot has gone wrong for the Los Angeles Lakers since they won the championship in 2020. They have had Anthony Davis deal with some significant injury issues which meant that, for the longest time, he was a shell of himself, until this season and their front office has seemingly made one wrong decision after another.
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
The Chicago Bulls are showing promise over last 11 games
After hitting a low point, things are starting to look much better for the Bulls
Aaron Rodgers promises to do this to former teammate Jamaal Williams in Week 18
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are gearing up for a high-stakes matchup against the Detroit Lions. The game was flexed to Sunday night by the NFL due to the intrigue surrounding the game. A win for Green Bay and they’re in the playoffs. It’s as simple as that.
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 1/9: Can pesky Bulls stop Celts?
Back-to-back wins in Dallas and San Antonio have the Boston Celtics feeling good as they return home for a pair of games. The Celtics will look to add to their NBA-leading 28-12 record when they close a four-game season series with the Chicago Bulls -- a team that has been responsible for two of Boston's losses -- on Monday night.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
Did Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hint at retirement after loss to Lions?
Did Aaron Rodgers hint at retirement after his Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 18? That’s what many are wondering. Rodgers threw an interception with his team down by four and 3:37 left in what turned out to be Green Bay’s final possession.
Knicks unheralded trio anchors Knicks defensive resurgence
Quentin Grimes watched from the bench when Pascal Siakam torched the New York Knicks with 52 points last month. On Friday night, he tried to be a difference-maker, helping the Knicks hold the Raptors’ go-to-guy to 18 points on 4 of 14 shooting to snap an 11-game losing skid in Toronto.
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing
But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
