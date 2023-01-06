Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
Carlos Correa News: Mets Rumored to Potentially Walk Away From Deal With All-Star Shortstop
As Correa finds himself in limbo with teams, the Dodgers could be a potential landing spot.
Lakers Rumors: Longtime LA Trade Target Likely To Be Moved Ahead of Deadline
Will LA pull the trigger on a deal in time?
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Didn't Agree With Top 10 List That Had LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT And Left Kobe Bryant Out
Shaquille O'Neal was flummoxed when he saw a Top 10 list of NBA players that didn't have the late Kobe Bryant as part of it. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man took to social media to share the graphic of the 'Top 10 All-Time' from the page 'Playmaker' that shed his two cents on the fact that it didn't have Bryant on it.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says That Delayed Paperwork Led To The Lakers Trading For Russell Westbrook Over Buddy Hield
A lot has gone wrong for the Los Angeles Lakers since they won the championship in 2020. They have had Anthony Davis deal with some significant injury issues which meant that, for the longest time, he was a shell of himself, until this season and their front office has seemingly made one wrong decision after another.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Yardbarker
Sixers Rumors: The Trade Speculation Surrounding Furkan Korkmaz
The NBA trade deadline will be here sooner than we know it. Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were heavily linked to blockbuster trade scenarios, which, as we know, resulted in a trade that headlined a swap of Ben Simmons and James Harden. This year, the situation is different. With the...
Yardbarker
Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Yardbarker
Cavs 'Keeping An Eye On' Potential Trade for Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr.
Many around the NBA will watch the Dallas Mavericks as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. Luka Doncic is playing at an even greater level than he did just a season ago — a campaign that ended with a Western Conference Finals appearance. The Mavs are considered as needing...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Yardbarker
Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Destroyed A Utah Jazz Player After Dunking On John Stockton And Getting Heckled By A Fan
Michael Jordan taking things personally might have sparked a memefest, but the man truly meant business when someone touched a nerve. And it didn't necessarily have to be a player. One such instance saw a fan heckling Jordan for dunking on John Stockton, and yelling at the Chicago Bulls legend...
Marc Stein Reveals Why The Lakers Haven't Traded For Bojan Bogdanovic
Marc Stein says the Lakers think that a package of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, and an unprotected first-round pick would be too much for Bojan Bogdanovic.
