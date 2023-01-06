ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sixers Rumors: The Trade Speculation Surrounding Furkan Korkmaz

The NBA trade deadline will be here sooner than we know it. Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were heavily linked to blockbuster trade scenarios, which, as we know, resulted in a trade that headlined a swap of Ben Simmons and James Harden. This year, the situation is different. With the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs 'Keeping An Eye On' Potential Trade for Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr.

Many around the NBA will watch the Dallas Mavericks as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. Luka Doncic is playing at an even greater level than he did just a season ago — a campaign that ended with a Western Conference Finals appearance. The Mavs are considered as needing...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy