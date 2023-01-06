ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022

It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights

It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Country Singer Proposes to Girlfriend at Scottish Castle

Country singer Jordan Harvey has an extra special reason to celebrate this Christmas. Days before the holiday, he proposed to his girlfriend Madison Fendley at Dundas Castle in his native Scotland. The couple dated for two years before Harvey, 30, popped the question on Dec. 18. "Life has changed significantly...
Reba McEntire drops ‘The Hammer’ on Lifetime viewers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As far as Reba McEntire is concerned, there is no one better than her to play traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker in the new Lifetime movie “The Hammer.” The film is scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Jan. 7. “Well, legally, I get...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”

It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades

Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
