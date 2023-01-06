Read full article on original website
The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022
It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
George Jones celebration concert in Alabama adds 2 more country legends
Travis Tritt and Wynonna have been added to a star-studded, sold-out concert celebrating one of country music’s biggest legends, “Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones.”. Set for April 25 at Huntsville, Ala. arena Von Braun Center, the lineup also boasts previously announced artists Brad...
Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights
It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Country Singer Proposes to Girlfriend at Scottish Castle
Country singer Jordan Harvey has an extra special reason to celebrate this Christmas. Days before the holiday, he proposed to his girlfriend Madison Fendley at Dundas Castle in his native Scotland. The couple dated for two years before Harvey, 30, popped the question on Dec. 18. "Life has changed significantly...
Reba McEntire drops ‘The Hammer’ on Lifetime viewers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As far as Reba McEntire is concerned, there is no one better than her to play traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker in the new Lifetime movie “The Hammer.” The film is scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Jan. 7. “Well, legally, I get...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Dolly Parton Once Joked She and Tammy Wynette Shopped at ‘Fifth and Park’ for Clothes: ‘That’s the Fifth Trailer in the Park’
Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette had similar tastes in clothes, Parton once said. She joked they both liked getting their clothes from "Fifth and Park," or the "fifth trailer in the park."
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”
It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets
When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
Watch Jamey Johnson & Lee Ann Womack Sing The Hell Out Of The George Strait Hit, “Give It Away”
I mean, he has put out hit after hit after hit, for decades, well deserving of his title of the King of Country Music. So, it totally makes sense that he would be honored with an ACM Artist of the Decade All-Star Concert back in 2009. The concert featured big...
Reba McEntire Reveals How Boyfriend Rex Linn Helped Step Up Her Game in ‘The Hammer’
As a celebrated actress and musician with more than 50 film, TV, and music video projects under her belt, Reba McEntire is no stranger to the camera. But for Reba, the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer was different. In the film, she plays “loose cannon” judge Kim Wheeler, a character...
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
