The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
gsabizwire.com
Quitchet named finalist for the Most Innovative Business of the Year
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Quitchet, an app designed to streamline the home selling process, was named as a finalist for SC Biz News 2022 Reader Rankings "Most Innovative Business of the Year." Since its launch in 2020, Quitchet has been delivering time saving features, detailed home search filters and a...
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
gsabizwire.com
J. Benjamin Stevens Named President-Elect, American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML)
J. Benjamin Stevens, a principal and shareholder at Offit Kurman’s Spartanburg, South Carolina, office, has been named president-elect of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and will take office in November 2023. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
charlestondaily.net
Three Projects To Invest A Combined $136M In South Carolina
N South Carolina, cold storage warehousing and logistics company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million to establish operations in Dorchester County. The project will create 59 new jobs, and operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within...
WIS-TV
South Carolina State Fairgrounds hosting CDL Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will host “CDL Day” at the State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Anyone looking to obtain a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) will be able to apply for and take the required CLP knowledge examination on-site.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in South Carolina.
Thousands of workers in demand in the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina has a record-low unemployment rate but the year starts with more than 100,000 open jobs in the state. S.C. Works said there are two main industries in the Upstate looking for workers; healthcare and manufacturing. On top of that, there are hundreds of openings in several other fields such […]
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From South Carolina
South Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from South Carolina!
thenewirmonews.com
Incentives available for Envirothon
The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD) is offering incentives to boost participation in the S.C. Envirothon, a statewide natural resources competition for high school students. Each spring, Envirothon draws teams of teenagers from around the Palmetto State to compete for scholarships and the opportunity to represent South Carolina...
Declutter and donate: Palmetto Goodwill keeps 15,000 tons of trash out of South Carolina landfills
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Holiday gifts mean finding room in closets for all the new goodies, but when new clothes need to be squeezed in, where do all the old items go? There’s is a better alternative to throwing things in the trash. Elliot Smalley, chief marketing and mission officer for Palmetto Goodwill, said […]
gsabizwire.com
Greenville County Schools Partners with WGU for Staff Educational Opportunities
Greenville County Schools has announced a new partnership with accredited nonprofit Western Governors University to provide its employees with flexible, personalized pathways to higher education through affordable bachelor’s and master’s degrees. As part of the partnership, Greenville County Schools employees will be eligible to apply for WGU K-12 Partner Scholarships valued at $2,500.
greenvillejournal.com
Five new members named to Prisma’s board of directors
Five new members started their three-year terms on Prisma Health Upstate Board of Directors on Jan. 1. The new members are Robert Dye, Jack Ellenberg, Tee Hooper, Adela Mendoza and Beverly Ward. “Their collective professional experience complements our existing members and represents a diverse range of leadership,” said Margaret Jenkins,...
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA
Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Drawl Nearly The Slowest Speech In The Country
Some of us are “fast talkers,” and some are “slow talkers.” When I first started my radio career, people kept telling me I talked too fast. In order for listeners to understand everything I said, bosses urged me to slow it down a bit. The average American speaks at a speed of around 5.09 syllables per second. And, if you’re from South Carolina, chances are it’s slower than that. According to WIS News 10, a study says the South Carolina drawl ranked second-slowest speaking state in the nation. The typical South Carolina native averages about 4.80 syllables per second. The only state ranking slower in speech is Louisiana.
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
WIS-TV
SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
gsabizwire.com
Upstate South Carolina Businesses Turn to Rainbow Restoration for Help Dealing With Frozen Pipe Damage
“At Rainbow Restoration, we understand the unique challenges that local businesses face after a disaster like flooding due to broken pipes caused by freezing weather,” said Carter Borton, Commercial Account Manager at Rainbow Restoration. “That’s why we offer a comprehensive range of services designed to get your business back on track as quickly as possible. From water extraction to structural drying and repair, we’ve got you covered.”
