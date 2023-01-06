ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Storm struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although the north could see thundershowers Wednesday and another powerful weather front was expected to hit the state Friday. At least 17 people have died...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KITV.com

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy