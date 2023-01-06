Read full article on original website
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
Humpback whale season starting and peaking earlier
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Humpback whales have returned to Hawaii, much to the delight of both visitors and residents. But there is something different about this year's annual migration.
Many affordable housing units on Hawaii don't stay affordable for long
Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. KITV 4's Paul Drewes shows us some of the efforts to build and keep more affordable housing.
Storm struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although the north could see thundershowers Wednesday and another powerful weather front was expected to hit the state Friday. At least 17 people have died...
Hawaii lawmakers propose bill to make gambling, sports betting legal on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii lawmakers proposed a bill to make sports betting and poker legal on Oahu. State Rep. John Mizuno is working to create a standalone sportsbook and card room, making it the first legal betting room in Hawaii.
$10M grant program to begin for Oahu's small businesses impacted by COVID-19
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three years after the pandemic crushed thousands of Hawaii businesses, wedding planner Tessa Gomes says she still hasn't been able to qualify for any financial aid until now. Relief is on the way for hundreds of businesses that suffered significant losses during the pandemic -- many of...
90% of Californians are under flood watches as another storm threatens mudslides, power outages and deadly inundation
Much of California can't soak up another drop of rain. Yet the state is getting pummeled again with torrential downpours and ferocious winds, causing power outages and treacherous travel conditions. More than 34 million Californians were under a flood watch Monday -- about 90% of the state's population and 10%...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho says she has an alibi
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring to kill her two children and her new husband’s late wife says she has an alibi, and that the kids were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell made the claim...
