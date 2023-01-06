Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 9:. Javier had serious baseball roots – his father, Julián, played second base for the Cardinals in the 1960s and early '70s, and named his son after a longtime teammate, Hall of Famer Stan Musial. The younger Javier debuted in 1984 and remained in the Majors until 2001, during which time he played for eight different teams, and was the first player to homer in an Interleague game as a member of the Giants in 1997.

2 DAYS AGO