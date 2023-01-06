Read full article on original website
Phils bring in another 'pen arm in RHP Marte
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies continue to stockpile manpower for the bullpen. They announced Monday afternoon that they acquired right-hander Yunior Marte from the Giants for left-hander Erik Miller. Marte, who will turn 28 next month, split last season between Triple-A Sacramento and San Francisco. He went 1-1 with a 5.44 ERA in 39 appearances over six stints with the Giants, which included his big league debut on April 12. He struck out 44 and walked 22 in 48 innings.
Correa's agreement with Mets falls through (sources)
Carlos Correa's months-long free agency saga took another stunning turn on Tuesday -- this time, away from Flushing. Nearly three weeks after Correa and the Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million industry-shocking deal to bring the two-time All-Star to Queens a few days before Christmas, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that Correa had reached a significantly smaller deal with the Twins to return to Minnesota instead. The contract is a six-year deal worth $200 million, with a vesting option that can push the total value to $270 million, per Feinsand.
Oberg, 2018 WC hero, joins Rox's front office
DENVER -- Scott Oberg, a key right-hander in the Rockies’ bullpen before multiple bouts with thoracic outlet syndrome kept him off the field for good after the 2019 season, announced Tuesday that he will end his comeback attempt and accept a part-time position with the club as a special assistant to baseball operations.
Pasquantino is 'Jet' setting this offseason
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Vinnie Pasquantino had a wild, fun and special 2022, filled with professional and personal achievements. He made his Major League debut and established himself as a key piece of the Royals’ future as a middle-of-the-order bat. He also got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ryann, and the two have a wedding date set for next offseason.
They improved in '22. What's next?
There’s still more than a month to go before spring camps open, and that means offseason training is continuing for players across the Majors. Everyone has something they want to improve upon in 2023, whether this past season was a disappointment, a rousing triumph or something in between. Turning...
Hendriks to begin treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
CHICAGO -- White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced that he is beginning treatment on Monday for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hendriks issued a statement via his personal Instagram account on Sunday:. “As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to...
The best baseball players born on Jan. 9
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 9:. Javier had serious baseball roots – his father, Julián, played second base for the Cardinals in the 1960s and early '70s, and named his son after a longtime teammate, Hall of Famer Stan Musial. The younger Javier debuted in 1984 and remained in the Majors until 2001, during which time he played for eight different teams, and was the first player to homer in an Interleague game as a member of the Giants in 1997.
Comparing Twins' offseason with rest of the division
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Twins pushed to participate at the very top of the free-agent market this offseason, they were left empty-handed in terms of the significant names they hoped could fill the Carlos Correa-shaped void left by the star shortstop’s departure (though Correa's deal with the Mets still remains in limbo with talks between Minnesota and Correa reportedly accelerating, as of this writing).
Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated by MLB
ATLANTA -- Major League Baseball has reinstated former Braves general manager John Coppolella. Coppolella was placed on the permanently ineligible list on Nov. 21, 2017, because of infractions committed on the international market and in relation to the domestic Draft. His reinstatement was confirmed via this MLB statement on Monday.
Corey Dickerson signs 1-year deal with Nats
WASHINGTON -- Left fielder? Check. Left-handed bat? Check. Corey Dickerson checks the boxes for the Nationals’ offseason needs. The 33-year-old and the Nats finalized a one-year contract on Tuesday ahead of his 11th Major League season. The deal is worth $2.25 million, including performance bonuses that can increase it to $3 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
Marlins agree to 1-year deal with veteran righty Cueto (source)
MIAMI -- The Marlins and veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto agreed to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024 overnight Tuesday, a source told MLB.com. Including the buyout, the deal is for $8.5 million guaranteed, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The club did not confirm the deal. Cueto,...
Correa, Twins reach 6-year deal, pending physical (sources)
MINNEAPOLIS -- Not once, but twice this offseason, it looked like the Twins were out of the Carlos Correa sweepstakes for good. But somehow, the craziest free-agency saga in recent memory has come full circle, all the way back to Minnesota. For the second offseason in a row, the Twins...
Bucs pick up MiLB OF Young from Jays
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson to the Blue Jays in exchange for Minor League outfielder Chavez Young, the team announced Tuesday. Thompson, 29, was designated for assignment on Thursday to make room for left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, who signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Pirates.
This new Angel was destined to play in Anaheim
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian has reiterated many times this offseason that he only wants to bring in players who really want to be with the ballclub. That’s certainly the case with new addition Brandon Drury, who grew up an Angels fan and also has a strong relationship with manager Phil Nevin, dating back to when Drury was in the Minor Leagues.
These 5 under-the-radar teams had strong offseasons
When assessing the biggest winners of the 2022-23 offseason, it’s easy to point to the big spenders as the teams that had the most productive winters. The Yankees brought back Aaron Judge and signed Carlos Ródon. The Phillies added Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel. Then there were the Mets, whose offseason haul includes Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz, Kodai Senga, David Robertson, José Quintana, Omar Narváez and Adam Ottavino.
Is this Reds player set to break out in 2023?
CINCINNATI -- Happy New Year, everybody!. I hope your 2022 ended on a good note and that 2023 is off to a strong start. You know who wants to make his 2023 much better than ’22? Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson. It’s safe to say that if Cincinnati wants to increase offensive production in the upcoming season, Stephenson will be one of the biggest keys towards achieving that goal.
5 reasons the Correa deal is important to Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- When dealing with a player of Carlos Correa’s caliber, it goes without saying that it’s an incredibly important roster move to bring him into the mix -- as the Twins reportedly did again on Tuesday on a stunning six-year, $200 million deal that can range up to 10 years, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Belt, Blue Jays finalize 1-year, $9.3M deal
TORONTO -- Consider the Blue Jays’ lineup officially remodeled, with the club finalizing a one-year, $9.3 million deal with veteran Brandon Belt on Tuesday. Belt has been a fixture with the Giants for 12 seasons, winning World Series rings in 2012 and ’14. Belt played some outfield when he was younger, but comes to the Blue Jays as a first baseman and DH option, giving manager John Schneider a major upgrade as a bench bat on days he’s not in the lineup.
Our crystal ball predicts the next 10 World Series champs
Off the top of your head, see if you can name the teams that won the World Series every year of the last 10 seasons, in order. You ready? No peeking. The answers are, of course:. 2013: Red Sox over Cardinals. 2014: Giants over Royals. 2015: Royals over Mets. 2016:...
The 2023 All-Defense Prospect Team
Last spring, Michael Harris II and Adley Rutschman featured prominently on the MLB Pipeline All-Defense Team, and only months later, they proved how valuable their gloves and arms were at the top level of the game. Of all the major tools, fielding might be what translates easiest as prospects graduate...
