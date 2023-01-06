Read full article on original website
Officers investigating burglary at Shell Food Mart in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Officers are investigating after someone tried to break in at the Shell Food Mart on South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, they received a call around 11:26 p.m. Monday. No injuries have been reported being the store was...
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
Several Lee County Sheriff's Deputies at Casa Del Lago in Fort Myers
Deputies are parked in the Casa Del Lago housing development in Fort Myers. Neighbors say deputies were outside their vehicles holding shields up and telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.
No injuries in 4-vehicle crash at Cape Coral intersection without traffic light
Drivers and passengers escaped without injury after a major crash at a Cape Coral intersection without a traffic light, despite two of the four vehicles rolling over. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, crews responded at 7:30 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash on southbound Del Prado Boulevard at De Navarra Parkway. Del Prado Boulevard did not have to be closed, but delays should be expected while the scene is cleared.
5 vehicle crash in Manatee County
Five vehicle crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 220, Manatee County. All lanes are back open and minor injuries were reported.
First Alert Traffic: Crash snarls traffic at US 41 and Boyce
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are on the scene of a crash at Boyce and South Tamiami Trail US 41. All southbound lanes of US 41 are closed at Wisteria and US 41. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
Charlotte County residents may wait up to 6 months for temporary trailers
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of people across southwest Florida are waiting on temporary housing. Now Charlotte County is announcing it could take 4 to 6 more months before anyone could get into temporary trailers. The reason is because of a lack of space. County leaders report more than...
Family Dollar suspected robber arrested
A suspect has been arrested for reportedly robbing a Family Dollar at 3519 Lee Boulevard in Lee County on Monday, Oct. 17. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Bindas, a Family Dollar employee, said a man with his face covered came into the store demanding money from the register.
Man sentenced for leaving dog taped up to die in Lee County
The man who the Lee County Sherriff’s Office says taped up the mouth and legs of a dog and left it for dead on the side of the road has been sentenced on animal cruelty charges. According to the Clerk of Courts, Emerito Marquez, 25, pled guilty and was...
Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
Caught on camera: Thief steals truck from Fort Myers parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is searching for his truck after it was stolen from his work parking lot Friday in Fort Myers. “I normally park my truck out in Fort Myers at a storage unit place,” Casey Gamet said. This week started off like...
Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced the death of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly. Jolly served as Chief of Police in the City of Sarasota from 1992 until 1996 and again from 2000 until 2002. He began his long career with the department on April...
Skeletal remains of missing man found in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The skeletal remains of a missing man were found on Dec. 9 in a wooded area near Marna Avenue in North Fort Myers. Travis Fitch, 36, had been missing since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). LCSO...
Suspect told detectives broken cellphone led to attempted murder in Bradenton
Manatee County Sheriff's detectives said an attempted murder charge has been filed after a dispute over a broken cell phone saw one person use a hatchet.
Human remains discovered in Fort Myers Beach mangroves
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Someone found human remains in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) confirmed that they are performing an open death investigation and aren’t clear of an exact location along Tropical Shores Way, behind the town hall. Neighbors...
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call
Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
2 people from Fort Myers Beach still missing after Hurricane Ian
It has been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach and much of Southwest Florida. Most of the missing people have been found, but two remain unknown. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old James Hurst and 82-year-old Ivonka Knes remain missing after the storm. The...
Authorities looking to identify person of interest in Dollar General robbery
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for a man involved in a robbery that occurred at Dollar General on New York Dr. in Fort Myers. The man was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt with blue sleeves and dark joggers. According to SWFL Crime...
Student arrested in Arcadia after handwritten threat was found
A 6th grade student was arrested and charged with "Written Threats to Kill or Do Bodily Injury," on Jan. 6 at DeSoto County Middle School.
