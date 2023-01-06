ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

No injuries in 4-vehicle crash at Cape Coral intersection without traffic light

Drivers and passengers escaped without injury after a major crash at a Cape Coral intersection without a traffic light, despite two of the four vehicles rolling over. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, crews responded at 7:30 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash on southbound Del Prado Boulevard at De Navarra Parkway. Del Prado Boulevard did not have to be closed, but delays should be expected while the scene is cleared.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family Dollar suspected robber arrested

A suspect has been arrested for reportedly robbing a Family Dollar at 3519 Lee Boulevard in Lee County on Monday, Oct. 17. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Bindas, a Family Dollar employee, said a man with his face covered came into the store demanding money from the register.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced the death of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly. Jolly served as Chief of Police in the City of Sarasota from 1992 until 1996 and again from 2000 until 2002. He began his long career with the department on April...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Scam Call

Florida residents should beware of this current phone scam! It involves criminals posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office staff members. According to reports, they are using a technique known as “spoofing.” The scammers are using false caller ID numbers which appear as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (239-477-1000)
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people from Fort Myers Beach still missing after Hurricane Ian

It has been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach and much of Southwest Florida. Most of the missing people have been found, but two remain unknown. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old James Hurst and 82-year-old Ivonka Knes remain missing after the storm. The...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy