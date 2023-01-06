ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

By Emma Benson
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXzTC_0k67Pf0o00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect.

These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece together what happened in the small college town of Moscow on Nov. 13.

Now, we're learning more about the suspect, Bryan Kohberger's background.

I sat down with CBS News's Peter Van Sant, who spoke with some of Kohberger's friends and colleagues, to preview an all-new "48 Hours" Saturday, January 7, at 9 p.m. on KIDK TV 3.

The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

Sister Of Murdered Idaho Student Says 'True Evil Was Watching' Victims

The sister of Kaylee Goncalves, who was one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in November, is speaking out for the first time since a suspect was arrested for the brutal killings. In an interview with NewsNation, Alivea Goncalves said that her family is struggling to cope with...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana

You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
IDAHO STATE
TODAY.com

Students return to campus as Idaho murder suspect faces charges

With the spring semester about to kick off, students at the University of Idaho say the mood on campus has changed since the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is back in court this week facing four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY and legal analyst Camille Vasquez joins to weigh in on the case.Jan. 9, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho Killings: Who is Bryan Kohberger?

(NewsNation) — After weeks of investigation, detectives arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger on a warrant for the murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University, is now one of America’s most notorious inmates. He grew up...
PULLMAN, WA
105.5 The Fan

U.S. Thunderbirds at Gowen Thunder Airshow This YEAR

The Idaho Air National Guard is working out plans to bring back the super popular Gowen Thunder air show. The last show brought in over 100,000 people one weekend. You may remember Gowen Thunder with the U.S. Thunderbirds was supposed to happen on August 28 and 29 of 2021. The pandemic was too persistent and problematic for a multitude of reasons at the time and well this happened...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife

IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks

The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Top 25 Baby Names For Girls In Idaho

I don't have any children, but I can't imagine what it would be like to name my child. Naming your child has to be one of the most difficult things to do and I'm sure it would be something I thought of every single day until that baby was born. You don't want your child to have a name that will easily get made fun of right? You want your child to have a strong name and a name that when they become an adult sounds like an adult name, again this is me just thinking out loud. Naming a dog is hard enough, I don't want the pressure of naming a child.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy