The Friday Foodie Fest is set to return to Belleview later this month, and the city is looking for local vendors that would like to participate in the recurring event. The event will kick off on Friday, January 27, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview). Additional Foodie Fests will take place on the fourth Friday of each month, from February through September.

BELLEVIEW, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO