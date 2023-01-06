Read full article on original website
Special events scheduled in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Marion County will join the rest of the nation in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend with a full slate of events ranging from a prayer breakfast and wreath-laying ceremony to a day of fun for the area’s children and a commemorative march. The...
WCJB
MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
wmfe.org
West Ocala community center opens where a charcoal plant once spewed soot over African American homes
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony
Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
WCJB
Residents celebrate ribbon cutting for new Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday. From 11 a.m. to noon, residents can celebrate the brand-new Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. The event is free and open to the public. The new building includes designated indoor space for...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Commission selects new mayor
The Leesburg Commission got down to business Monday evening and selected a new mayor. Commissioner Jimmy Burry, who is serving in the newly created District 5, has been chosen as mayor. He succeeds Commissioner Mike Pederson, who has served as mayor for the past year. In addition, two brand-new commissioners...
WCJB
‘This is history’: Hundreds of people remember the Rosewood Massacre on its 100th anniversary
ROSEWOOD, Fla. (WCJB) - The ‘Remembering Rosewood’ foundation invited people from across the state to remember the horrific massacre in the town of Rosewood in Levy County. Rosewood was a predominantly black town in levy county before an angry mob of white people from the town of Sumner...
floridapolitics.com
Physician Stephen Pyles qualifies in HD 24 Special Election
The first-time candidate has practiced medicine in Ocala nearly 40 years. Dr. Stephen Pyles hasn’t run for office before. But he’s considered it numerous times. Community leaders approached him in the early 2000s, while Gov. Jeb Bush still served, about seeking an open seat in the state Senate. The Ocala Republican declined. “I decided not to do it, and I always regretted not doing that,” he said. “When I heard about this opportunity, I thought maybe it’s time.”
wuft.org
‘This many Black folks have not been in Rosewood since the massacre’: Rosewood centennial events begin
This month marks the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Rosewood. Rosewood was a majority Black community in Levy County. In January of 1923, a white vigilante mob murdered Black residents and set fire to the town. Listen above to a report from the Sunday wreath laying ceremony in Rosewood...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake County School District names finalists for Teacher of the Year
One elementary school teacher, one high school teacher, and one middle school teacher are starting off 2023 right. A panel of six independent judges named three deserving individuals as finalists for the 2024 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year. The three finalists were notified on Friday by Superintendent Diane...
ocala-news.com
Friday Foodie Fest returns to Belleview later this month, vendors needed
The Friday Foodie Fest is set to return to Belleview later this month, and the city is looking for local vendors that would like to participate in the recurring event. The event will kick off on Friday, January 27, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview). Additional Foodie Fests will take place on the fourth Friday of each month, from February through September.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville
The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD offers new apprentice program
Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host an open house for its new public service academy on Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the GPD headquarters on 545 NW 8th Ave. The public service academy is a pre-apprenticeship program designed to assist youth and young adults...
Independent Florida Alligator
Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today
To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
villages-news.com
Increase in scams prompts offering of information seminars by Wildwood police
An increase in scams is prompting the Wildwood Police Department to offer three informational seminars to area residents. • Jan. 18 at the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road. • Jan. 25 at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages. • Feb. 1 at the Lady Lake Library. Each presentation is...
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
WCJB
Gunman injured in Gainesville Police officer-involved shooting sentenced to 20 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge sentenced a man from Gainesville to 20 years behind bars after he entered a plea agreement following a shootout with police officers. On Monday, D’armani Ward was sentenced by Eighth Circuit Court Judge William Davis to 20 years in state prison. Prosecutors say...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic passes away
Marion County Fire Rescue announced this afternoon that a local firefighter/paramedic has sadly passed away. “It is with deep sadness and regret that I announce the passing of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten,” stated Marion County Fire Chief James Banta. Wooten was a 14-year veteran firefighter who joined Marion...
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks applications from teens, young adults for Developing Recreation Professionals program
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is seeking applications from young people between the ages of 15 and 21 who would like to participate in the Developing Recreation Professionals’ Aquatics Program. According to the city, successful completion of the program will prepare participants for certification testing and...
