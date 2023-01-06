ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony

Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg Commission selects new mayor

The Leesburg Commission got down to business Monday evening and selected a new mayor. Commissioner Jimmy Burry, who is serving in the newly created District 5, has been chosen as mayor. He succeeds Commissioner Mike Pederson, who has served as mayor for the past year. In addition, two brand-new commissioners...
floridapolitics.com

Physician Stephen Pyles qualifies in HD 24 Special Election

The first-time candidate has practiced medicine in Ocala nearly 40 years. Dr. Stephen Pyles hasn’t run for office before. But he’s considered it numerous times. Community leaders approached him in the early 2000s, while Gov. Jeb Bush still served, about seeking an open seat in the state Senate. The Ocala Republican declined. “I decided not to do it, and I always regretted not doing that,” he said. “When I heard about this opportunity, I thought maybe it’s time.”
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Lake County School District names finalists for Teacher of the Year

One elementary school teacher, one high school teacher, and one middle school teacher are starting off 2023 right. A panel of six independent judges named three deserving individuals as finalists for the 2024 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year. The three finalists were notified on Friday by Superintendent Diane...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Friday Foodie Fest returns to Belleview later this month, vendors needed

The Friday Foodie Fest is set to return to Belleview later this month, and the city is looking for local vendors that would like to participate in the recurring event. The event will kick off on Friday, January 27, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview). Additional Foodie Fests will take place on the fourth Friday of each month, from February through September.
BELLEVIEW, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville

The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD offers new apprentice program

Gainesville Police Department (GPD) will host an open house for its new public service academy on Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the GPD headquarters on 545 NW 8th Ave. The public service academy is a pre-apprenticeship program designed to assist youth and young adults...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today

To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic passes away

Marion County Fire Rescue announced this afternoon that a local firefighter/paramedic has sadly passed away. “It is with deep sadness and regret that I announce the passing of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten,” stated Marion County Fire Chief James Banta. Wooten was a 14-year veteran firefighter who joined Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL

