Massachusetts State

MCAS getting fresh look in shifting landscape

Top Democrats are leaving the door open to reassessing the role of Massachusetts' long-controversial standardized testing system as some education advocates reinvigorate calls to abolish the tests or remove the requirement that high school seniors pass it in order to receive a diploma. Lawmakers created the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System...
Mass. leaders are eyeing free community college — at least for some residents

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We’re less than a week into Gov. Maura Healey’s new administration. Healey herself is still “quite literally” figuring out her way around the State House. But, already, a focal point of the new legislative session has emerged: free community college — for at least some residents.
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA
A guide to Massachusetts' new laws

A number of new state laws are coming into effect in 2023, from an updated minimum wage to legal drivers licenses for undocumented people. WBUR Senior Statehouse Reporter Steve Brown joins host Darryl C. Murphy on The Common to talk us through these laws and how they will impact life in the Commonwealth.
Flash floods kill 14 in California as rain persists

At least 14 people are dead after torrential rain in California caused flash flooding across the state. The water is the result of the latest atmospheric river to slam the region and despite the ongoing devastation — and the rain shows no sign of letting up. Dan Brekke, reporter...
