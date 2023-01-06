ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election

Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday.   Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
kmvt

Supreme Court Will End Emergency Order, Continue Remote Proceedings

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Supreme Court’s current COVID-19 emergency order will be rescinded as of April 1, 2023, the Court ordered today. Current measures governing remote court proceedings will continue, however, while the Court assesses potential long-term changes to court rules on the topic. These changes were...
IDAHO STATE
The MadRapp Recorder

Thompson’s attorney wins partial victory in Orange Circuit Court hearing

Defendants David Wayne Thompson Jr., and Melissa Layfetta Herring had a joint hearing late Monday afternoon in Orange County Circuit Court where their attorneys, Amy M. Harper of Orange and Thomas M. Wilson of Charlottesville, respectively argued several motions before Judge David B. Franzen. Out on bond, both defendants came to the bar and sat with their attorneys at the defense table. Thompson cleaned up, shortened his long beard and wore a suit "befitting a preacher” as Fitzgerald described him in an interview after the hearing concluded. The couple lived in Madison County at the time of the alleged offenses that began in 2018. Thompson still lives in Aroda while Herring...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Forbes Advisor

Missouri Divorce Laws & How To File (2022 Guide)

If you no longer wish to be married to your spouse, you need to get a divorce. You generally must file for divorce in a state where you or your spouse reside. This guide to how to file for divorce in Missouri helps you understand what to expect as you go through the process of submitting court paperwork and ending your union.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail

Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Electric chair, firing squad's legality at S. Carolina court

South Carolina's highest court will hear arguments Thursday on whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal ways to execute inmates in the state, which has been unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections.A lower court judge ruled in September that South Carolina lawmakers “ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency” when they passed a law effectively forcing condemned prisoners to choose between electrocution or the firing squad.The state appealed and the South Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday over whether the 2,000-volt electric chair or the bullets...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

