Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Mexico President Says Urged Biden to Regularize Status of Mexican Migrants in U.S
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he had urged U.S. President Joe Biden to press Congress for an immigration reform to help regularize the migratory status of millions of Mexicans in the United States. Talking after a meeting of North American leaders...
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Classified Documents From Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday. Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement,...
Brazil's Bolsonaro Hospitalized in the U.S. With Abdominal Pain - Report
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, Florida, with "abdominal pain," newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the capital city of Brasilia. Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years with...
Pentagon Formally Rescinds COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Troops
The Pentagon on Tuesday announced it is formally ending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops after President Biden signed into law a massive defense spending bill that required the measure’s termination, bringing a close to the contentious issue that drew considerable ire from Republicans. Notably, the memorandum dated Jan....
Biden's Climate Agenda Has a Problem: Not Enough Workers
(Reuters) - U.S. clean energy companies are offering better wages and benefits, flying in trainers from overseas, and contemplating ideas like buying roofing and electric repair shops just to hire their workers as firms try to overcome a labor shortage that threatens to derail President Joe Biden's climate change agenda.
Bosnian Serb Leader Awards Russian President Putin Medal in Absentia
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was awarded in absentia by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik on Sunday, during a ceremony marking the Bosnian autonomous Serb Republic's national holiday. Putin was awarded the medal for the "particular patriotic care and love towards Republika Srpska" and merits in...
Biden Administration Proposes New Rules to Ease Student Debt Burden
Amid an ongoing court battle to lower or cancel student debt, the Biden administration is using its regulatory authority to reduce the debt burden for low- and middle-income students, according to administration officials. Under the proposed new rules, which would have to go through the regulatory process, individuals making $30,500...
UN Extends Critical Aid From Turkey to Syria's Rebel North
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to keep a key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months. Syria’s ally Russia — in a surprise move — supported the resolution. U.N....
Ukraine and Russia Agree Prisoner Swap in Ankara Talks -Russian Official
ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey. Moskalkova and Lubinets met on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. Photos showed them...
Comments / 3