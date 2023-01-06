ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming County, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

John Schickel: Open letter to Governor on NKY’s Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Senator John Schickel has written the following letter to Governor Beshear on the transport of female and male detainees from the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center:. The Honorable Andy Beshear. Governor of Kentucky. Dear Governor Beshear:. On December 2, Northern Kentucky law...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
horseandrider.com

Kentucky Horse Positive for Strangles

A two-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Fayette County, Kentucky, has tested positive for strangles. The horse arrived at the race training facility from out of state on December 28. He was febrile on December 29 and remained isolated from other horses at the facility. A second fever was detected on January 2, and the horse was shipped to a referral hospital where it remains in isolation. Strangles was confirmed on January 4. Thirteen other horses have been exposed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Neogen opens Mt. Sterling location with nearly $10 million investment

MT. STERLING, Ky. — Neogen Corp., an animal and food safety product manufacturer, opened its new facility in Montgomery County, a $9.8 million investment creating 79 full-time jobs and furthering the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector. Neogen has operated in Kentucky since located in Lexington...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
fox56news.com

2 arrested following Versailles Road stabbing

Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Jan. 6 HTFN Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

7 arrested in Greenup County, Kentucky, drug bust

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested in Kentucky on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, deputies searched a home on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a month-long investigation. Deputies say they found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Plainville family discovers black bear sleeping under their deck

Plainville family discovers black bear sleeping under their deck. Plainville family discovers black bear sleeping under …. Plainville family discovers black bear sleeping under their deck. Curried Chicken Salad, Italian Tuna Salad. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Morning weather forecast; 1/9/23. Justin Logan's forecast: Increasing sunshine today. Girl Scout...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test

Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has your Saturday evening forecast

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a great day across central and eastern Kentucky as temperatures hit the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. The rain showers that were forecasted for earlier in the day stayed to our south into Tennessee allowing us to hit 52 degrees for an afternoon high in Lexington. That is exactly 10 degrees warmer than our normal high of 42.
LEXINGTON, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County District Court

Archie William Cunningham IV, 30, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 15. Logan Earl Gordley, 35, reckless driving, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, ignition interlock driver use violation, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, prohibited sale/receipt of vehicle with altered VIN number, third-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, summons on Feb. 13.
MASON COUNTY, KY

