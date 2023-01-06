Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Inter vs Parma live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia online from anywhere
Coppa Italia holders Inter welcome Serie B's Parma to the San Siro for this Coppa Italia round-of-16 clash. Parma haven't beaten Inter since 2018, when both sides were competing in the top tier – can they turn back the clock on Tuesday night? The match is free-to-air on Italy's Canale 5. Here's how to watch an Inter vs Parma free live stream from anywhere.
TechRadar
Man United vs Charlton live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online and on TV, team news
Erik ten Hag will be hoping to lead Manchester United a step closer to lifting their first trophy in six years as his side take on League One Charlton Athletic this evening in this Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils come into the tie looking like...
Comments / 0