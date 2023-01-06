Read full article on original website
Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
Alabama Stays Put in Final AP Poll of Season
The 2022 college football season has come to an end with Georgia being crowned the national champions after a 65-7 win over TCU on Monday evening. The Associated Press released its final rankings of the season shortly after the game ended. The Bulldogs are the top-ranked team, followed by TCU...
Alabama vs. Arkansas Gymnastics Preview
The Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics team recorded its second highest score for a season opener in school history with a 196.975 on Friday night. Alabama hopes to keep that momentum going as the team travels to Arkansas for its first road meet of the year. Alabama plans to continue going...
Alabama Forward Wins SEC Freshman of the Week
Alabama forward Brandon Miller has won this week's SEC Freshman of the Week. The Tenn., native won the award for his performances last week against Ole Miss and Kentucky. Miller scored 17 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the Tide's 84-62 victory against Ole Miss and 19 points, seven rebounds, a block, and a steal in Alabama's 78-52 win versus Kentucky.
Is Kirby Smart The Next Nick Saban???
It happened, and thank God it's officially over. The 2023 College Football National Championship game was a slobber knocker, and completely one-sided leaving many to question if TCU deserved to even be in the game. At first, I didn't even want to watch the big game, largely because I was...
Alabama Moves Up in AP Poll
The Alabama men's basketball team moved up three spots to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll, receiving 1,288 points. This comes two days after the Crimson Tide dominated Kentucky 78-52. Houston is back at the top of the rankings, followed by Kansas at No. 2, Purdue at No. 3,...
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools
Five-star class of 2024 defensive lineman Justin Scott has narrowed down his schools to eight. The junior will be choosing from Michigan, USC, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Colorado, Notre Dame, and Alabama. The Chicago, Ill., native ranks No. 18 nationally. No. 4 in defensive lineman, and No. 1 in the...
Enter The Townsend Honda Home Hoops Giveaway
Tide 100.9 is presenting the Townsend Honda Home Hoops Giveaway!. A winner will be chosen prior to every home game to receive two tickets to an Alabama men's basketball game at Coleman Coliseum. The only way to enter is through the Tide 100.9 app, which is free to download in...
Former Alabama Wide Receiver Changes Transfer Destination
Former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has changed his transfer destination. The sophomore announced that he will be transferring to Georgia Tech in a social media post on Sunday afternoon. "COMMITTED @GeorgiaTechFB," wrote Leary. The Fla., native has seen time in 18 games in his two seasons at the Capstone,...
Roll Tide Rumor Mill; What’s the Fate of Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding?
The college football season comes to a close on Monday night as Georgia and TCU will battle in Los Angeles for the national championship. The conclusion of the season, in conjunction with the conclusion of the NFL regular season, means most coaches are now free to make moves into new roles and positions.
Hurts and Eagles Clinch Top Seed
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 22-16 victory over the New York Giants, clinching the NFC East Division title and the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. Hurts ended with 229 yards passing and an interception. This was his first game after missing two due to a shoulder injury suffered against the Chicago Bears in week 15.
Former Alabama Defensive Back Co-Wins NFL Interception Title
Former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick co-wins the 2022 NFL Interception Title. He was one of four defensive players who recorded a league-high six interceptions this season. The sixth year starter recorded 96 total tackles (56 solo, 40 assisted), as well as his six picks for 94 yards and a...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
Bama Fans Traveling to New Orleans? Here’s What Weather To Expect
Alabama Crimson Tide fans from across the globe are headed to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. It takes place on New Year’s Eve Saturday, December 31. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Here is the weather outlook for New...
Pinson mayor, council call out Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway regarding electronic bingo facilities
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council, at its regular Thursday night meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, heard from Zoning Administrator Chris Sharit regarding citizens’ concerns and complaints over electronic bingo facilities in and around the city. “I just wanted to clarify a few things,” Sharit said. “We get several complaints […]
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
