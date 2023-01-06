Read full article on original website
Related
‘Big Mouth Loser’: Prince Harry Trashed By Taliban After Detailing 25 Kills During Afghanistan Deployment In Bombshell Tell-All
Prince Harry infuriated members of the Taliban after writing about his second tour of duty in Afghanistan, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his bombshell tell-all Spare, Harry wrote about the 25 enemies he killed that he labeled “chess pieces."The verbiage did not please the Islamists who called Harry a “big mouth loser.” Sources connected to the Taliban spoke to Daily Mail and laughed at Harry’s book. They told the outlet they had won in the end after recapturing the country in 2021. The Taliban then ripped Harry for fleeing his “grandmother’s palace” and for his ongoing family drama. In another chapter, Harry...
The Greatest Marine In U.S. History
How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
Business Insider
The F-14 Tomcat first flew 52 years ago. Here's why the US destroyed them rather than let anyone else buy them.
The US Navy's famed F-14 Tomcat fighter jet first flew on December 21, 1970. When the F-14 was retired in 2007, US officials made the unusual decision to scrap the entire fleet. They didn't want to leave any spare parts for one of the Tomcat's biggest foreign buyers: Iran. This...
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
U.S. Colonel Training Zelensky Forces Accuses Soldiers of War 'Atrocities'
In a recent interview, the head of a training group helping Ukraine said not all Ukrainian soldiers are following the rules of combat.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Desmond Doss, the medic who refused to carry a gun into battle, saved over 75 men in 12 hours on Hacksaw Ridge.
Photo byCourtesy of the Desmond Dose Council (all) Desmond Doss joined the United States Army on April 1, 1942. He served as a combat medic in World War II and refused to carry a gun due to his religious beliefs. Desmond Doss was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he was raised as a devout Seventh-day Adventist, honoring the sabbath, practicing nonviolence, and a vegetarian.
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
As the world's first stealth warplane, the F-117 Nighthawk has always had an air of mystery around it.
The 10 most bizarre weapons of World War II
From exploding rats to paper balloon bombs, see the most bizarre weapons ever used in battle during World War 2.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Loss of the SS Cap Arcona: The German Prison Ship Sunk By the RAF with 5,000 Concentration Camp Prisoners Onboard
The SS Cap Arcona was at the heart of one of the largest loss of life incidents during the Second World War. Compared to events where those onboard were enlisted men, she was used as a prison ship housing thousands of concentration camp prisoners who’d been moved once the Allies had started liberating camps throughout Germany and Eastern Europe.
Killed in WWII, B-24 Liberator bombardier 2nd Lt. Scarborough accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Theodore F. Scarborough, 21, of Brooklyn, Mississippi, killed during World War II, was accounted for.
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country
Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
Former Green Beret warns of extreme narrative pushed into the military and US institutions
Former Green Beret Ivan Raiklin slams the media and government for feeding the military a woke agenda and says the military has turned from its focus on ‘Tucker Carlson Today.’
americanmilitarynews.com
N.J. airman killed during infamous WWII mission identified using DNA
A 21-year-old airman who was killed during one of the darkest days for U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II will finally be laid to rest in his hometown of Metuchen after scientists used DNA to identify his remains nearly 80 years after his death. Sgt. Michael Uhrin was...
Military.com
Marines Say New Uniform Orders on the Way Amid Shortages
The Marine Corps is still facing shortages of military uniforms, including the commonly worn combat utility blouse, but the service says relief is on the way. The Corps says that its uniform supplier will be shipping more blouses soon. Posts on social media have claimed the Marine Corps Exchange at...
How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775
We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant
Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
msn.com
Russian Soldiers Killed After Being Lured Out by 'Combat Rabbits'—Ukraine
Ukraine's intelligence agency the SBU has shared video it says shows Ukrainian snipers killing Russian soldiers in a post which appeared to mock Russian claims about Kyiv using bioweapons labs. On its Facebook page, the SBU posted a video captioned "combat rabbits lure orcs into position," using a derogatory term...
Comments / 0