East Haddam, CT

WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers

WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
WEST HAVEN, CT
tompkinsweekly.com

Meet the heroes of the Town of Groton Highway Department

Throughout the blustery, snowy winter, we are all keenly aware of how quickly our roads can fill with that “white stuff,” but not everyone may realize that our Town of Groton Highway Department (HD) is composed of just nine men. Highway Superintendent Ellard Keister, Deputy Highway Superintendent Mack...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem

A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
SALEM, CT
ctexaminer.com

State Officials Seek Cuts in Near 20% Rate Hike by Aquarion Water

As Eversource’s water subsidiary Aquarion looks to increase its rates by nearly 20 percent this year, state officials say the hike would give the company too large of a guaranteed return and would force customers to pay for unnecessary costs – including a suite for employees at a Bridgeport arena.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

State police investigating hit-and-run crash on 1-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a driver caused a multiple-car crash on I-91 in Enfield and evaded the scene on Monday morning. According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound just after 9 a.m. near Exit 47E, when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was attempting to merge […]
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

West Haven Man Found Shot Dead On Street In New Haven

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
WESTBROOK, CT
DoingItLocal

Orange News: Carjacking

2023-01-10@3:11pm–#Orange CT– A black Honda Civic was just carjacked from Home Depot at 440 Boston Post Road. No word if any weapons were used in the crime.
ORANGE, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs

A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.  Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
SOUTHBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community

Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
NEW HAVEN, CT

