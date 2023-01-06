Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
darientimes.com
West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers
WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
tompkinsweekly.com
Meet the heroes of the Town of Groton Highway Department
Throughout the blustery, snowy winter, we are all keenly aware of how quickly our roads can fill with that “white stuff,” but not everyone may realize that our Town of Groton Highway Department (HD) is composed of just nine men. Highway Superintendent Ellard Keister, Deputy Highway Superintendent Mack...
Connecticut Pizzeria Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' After Fire
A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after an early morning fire broke out in the eatery's kitchen.The blaze broke out at Sapore Pizzeria, located in the new London County town of Old Lyme, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the business announced."We are quite shocked, and will be closed …
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem
A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
ctexaminer.com
State Officials Seek Cuts in Near 20% Rate Hike by Aquarion Water
As Eversource’s water subsidiary Aquarion looks to increase its rates by nearly 20 percent this year, state officials say the hike would give the company too large of a guaranteed return and would force customers to pay for unnecessary costs – including a suite for employees at a Bridgeport arena.
Iconic CT Eatery Narrows Down Closing Date After 30 Years In Business
After announcing that it will be closing after 30 years in business, a popular restaurant in Connecticut is offering an update with a more specific time as to when customers can expect it to shut its doors. Earlier Report - Chowder Pot Of Hartford Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years I…
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
fox61.com
RISE Dispensary in Branford kicks off selling recreational marijuana
Recreational marijuana sales started in Connecticut. RISE Dispensary in Branford had a ribbon cutting and patrons waiting at the door on opening day.
From seed to sale, Rocky Hill facility producing marijuana ahead of recreational sales
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — In Rocky Hill, a former pharmaceutical facility is now Connecticut’s largest marijuana production facility. CT Pharma, operated by parent company Verano, has been gearing up for this moment for a decade. “It’s the end of prohibition—almost for I think the entire northeast,” said Rino...
Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
State police investigating hit-and-run crash on 1-91 in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a driver caused a multiple-car crash on I-91 in Enfield and evaded the scene on Monday morning. According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound just after 9 a.m. near Exit 47E, when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was attempting to merge […]
West Haven Man Found Shot Dead On Street In New Haven
Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street.Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven.Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
DoingItLocal
Orange News: Carjacking
2023-01-10@3:11pm–#Orange CT– A black Honda Civic was just carjacked from Home Depot at 440 Boston Post Road. No word if any weapons were used in the crime.
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School
A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
