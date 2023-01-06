Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits Extend In Texas Through January
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas Health and Human Services has been given permission from the US Department of Agriculture to extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the month of January. The “Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million…” wrote the Governor’s office. “The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.”
10 Polarizing Texas ‘This or That’ Questions
Texans are very opinionated people which can be both a blessing and a curse. An unexpected perk of this quality is the entertainment that ensues when two people with opposing views go head to head on a topic that isn't really that important. Whether it is a food preference, a...
5 Cities In Texas Guaranteed To Have A Bad Vibe! Avoid Them If You Can
Misery loves company, right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their poor me, nothing good ever happens to me attitude. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
Wheeling For a Cause Is Asking For Texas’ Help Honoring a Marine
If you know anything about me Texas, you know that we love a good feel-good story about people overcoming adversity and thriving, and this article is most definitely that. Here in the Killeen area, we're a military community that's always looking to do right by our men and women in uniform. Now we have an opportunity to help a Marine injured in service to our nation get back to what he loves.
seguintoday.com
Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas
(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
kut.org
Here are five public education issues to keep an eye on during Texas’ 88th legislative session
Texas lawmakers return to Austin this week for the start of a new legislative session. It will be the first one since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, and it will be the second regular session since the COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions in education. Public education...
Interesting Things Texans Say: Part Two
In part one of this series (which you can find here), we highlighted five different phrases that tend to only be used in the great state of Texas. These were phrases I had never heard anywhere else prior to moving here, and they were confirmed by several lifelong Texans as phrases they've only ever heard here.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
MySanAntonio
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!
Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
KRGV
Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices
"Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The...
2023 Girl Scout Cookie season to begin Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting Friday, individuals in the Texas Panhandle region will be able to purchase Girl Scout cookies from local Girl Scout troops. According to a news release from the Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains, the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season will last from Friday through March 5, giving members of […]
texasstandard.org
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month
Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?
We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
You Won’t Believe These Weird High School Mascots From Texas
Mascots are an important part of sports, especially at the high school and college levels. Here are some rather odd ones from around Texas. Get ready to giggle at some really weird mascots from all over the lone star state. Seriously, there are some good ones out there... Mascots tend...
KWTX
‘God just really laid it on our hearts’: Central Texas surgeons make trip to war-torn Ukraine to offer resources, hope
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two central Texas surgeons recently made the trip to war-torn Ukraine bringing with them resources, knowledge and hope to a country that continues to be stricken by tragedy. Making this trip was a mission at the forefront of their minds, but making it a reality came...
Are you sneezing? Cedar fever is in the air in East Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — You may have been feeling the sniffles or even getting big puffy eyes these last few weeks. Cedar pollen is in the air and it’s causing many East Texans to get cedar fever. "It’s been…I’ve just been feeling off and it’s just been pretty bad,"...
everythinglubbock.com
“New Year, New You” Expo at Market Street locations, Jan. 7-8
LUBBOCK, Texas – Market Street locations across Texas will host the “New Year, New You” Expo on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8. According to a press release from The United Family, the event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days. During...
KENS 5
Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
