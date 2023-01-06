ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

brownwoodnews.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits Extend In Texas Through January

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas Health and Human Services has been given permission from the US Department of Agriculture to extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the month of January. The “Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million…” wrote the Governor’s office. “The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.”
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

10 Polarizing Texas ‘This or That’ Questions

Texans are very opinionated people which can be both a blessing and a curse. An unexpected perk of this quality is the entertainment that ensues when two people with opposing views go head to head on a topic that isn't really that important. Whether it is a food preference, a...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Wheeling For a Cause Is Asking For Texas’ Help Honoring a Marine

If you know anything about me Texas, you know that we love a good feel-good story about people overcoming adversity and thriving, and this article is most definitely that. Here in the Killeen area, we're a military community that's always looking to do right by our men and women in uniform. Now we have an opportunity to help a Marine injured in service to our nation get back to what he loves.
KILLEEN, TX
seguintoday.com

Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas

(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting Things Texans Say: Part Two

In part one of this series (which you can find here), we highlighted five different phrases that tend to only be used in the great state of Texas. These were phrases I had never heard anywhere else prior to moving here, and they were confirmed by several lifelong Texans as phrases they've only ever heard here.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!

Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2023 Girl Scout Cookie season to begin Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting Friday, individuals in the Texas Panhandle region will be able to purchase Girl Scout cookies from local Girl Scout troops. According to a news release from the Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains, the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season will last from Friday through March 5, giving members of […]
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas might not cover Ascension Texas hospitals in-network starting next month

Over 60,000 people in Central Texas might not be able to use their health insurance at one of the region’s biggest hospital systems starting next month. Ascension Texas hospitals might no longer be in-network for people who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas insurance plans starting on Feb. 1, unless the insurance company and the hospital can negotiate a new contract.
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?

We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Are you sneezing? Cedar fever is in the air in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — You may have been feeling the sniffles or even getting big puffy eyes these last few weeks. Cedar pollen is in the air and it’s causing many East Texans to get cedar fever. "It’s been…I’ve just been feeling off and it’s just been pretty bad,"...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

“New Year, New You” Expo at Market Street locations, Jan. 7-8

LUBBOCK, Texas – Market Street locations across Texas will host the “New Year, New You” Expo on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8. According to a press release from The United Family, the event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days. During...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

