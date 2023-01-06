Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
How is This Not One of Everyone’s Favorite Pizza Options in Tyler, TX?
Help me understand: How is this not one of everyone's favorite pizza options in Tyler, Texas?. OK, to be fair, Ken's Pizza has long been one of our favorite spots for pizza in East Texas for quite a long time. At the same time, when it comes to this particular TYPE of Ken's Pizza, I've heard so many mixed reactions. Some people LOVE it. However, some people look at me like I'm crazy when I tell them it's my very favorite pizza.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Why Do East Texas Chocolate Donuts Taste Like They Come From A Nail Salon?
I'm glad to know it's just not my tastebuds that are having an issue, apparently, others in East Texas are tasting the same thing I am. Waking up on a Saturday morning and making a trip to the donut store is almost a ritualistic thing. Starting the weekend off with a hot glazed donut, powdered donut holes, chocolate-covered eclairs, and an apple fritter is the best way to get the weekend going. As you can tell I really enjoy donuts, except I'm having a hard time adjusting and getting over how the chocolate tastes on any donut - regular, cake, eclair, donut holes - it has a weird taste to it.
She Says These are the BEST She’s Ever Had in Tyler, TX–or Anywhere
One Tyler, Texas area woman said she thought she'd NEVER find macarons as good as the ones she'd had at a wedding about 5 years ago. But that all changed when she found THIS place. Granted, I've not had the joy of visiting Rose City Sweets as of yet. But...
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years
This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
A Popular New Shoe Store is Officially Open Just One Hour From Tyler
You may've heard rumors about this shoe store opening at The Shops in Terrell, TX, well believe all of those rumors. Now you can peruse in person all the hottest new Hey Dude styles. "These shoes are something everyone can love. They are made of sustainable materials, they're super comfortable,...
I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It
It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
One Tyler Brewery Pledges to Re-Release an ‘Old-Time-Fave’ Every Week in ’23
Love me some True Vine Brewing hangs. I haven't been out since they enclosed the stage area, but now that they've done that it would appear that cold weather is no longer an excuse to keep you from a night out at one of Tyler, TX's best family-friendly hotspots. While...
200 Pop Watch Shirts Will Be Given Out This Month in Longview, TX
When was the last time you went to a high school basketball game and cheered on athletes that are playing because they love the game? If you’re like me, it’s been way too long, but you have an incentive to check out a game soon. As the first 200 home side adult tickets to watch the Spring Hill Panthers take on the Henderson Lions will receive a free Spring Hill ‘White Out’ Pop Watch shirt. The game will be played at Spring Hill in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, January 17th.
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
ktbb.com
Three killed in Wood County wreck
WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
Locals Share the Best Places to Find FREE Moving Boxes in Tyler, Texas
Where are some of the best places in Tyler, Texas to find boxes when you are in the middle of a move?. I've heard this question asked so many times. And frankly, I've asked it myself at various times. Hopefully, I'll never have to move again. But ya just never know. Like all of us, life can throw things into our path which means that once again, we find ourselves facing the oh-so-daunting task of packing up all of those things that have managed to stay with us over the course of many years.
Documents: Tyler shooting began with argument in bank parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A shooting in Tyler that left one injured on Jan. 3 happened after an alleged argument in the parking lot of Texas Bank on Rhones Quarter Road, according to court documents. Tyler Police were called to the scene where one person had been shot in the back by an unidentified person. […]
3-vehicle crash blocks all southbound lanes of Broadway at Chimney Rock intersection in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Major car crash causes traffic on South Broadway in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, a 3-vehicle crash has stopped traffic at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive. Minor injuries have been reported, Erbaugh said. CBS19 will update this...
People Injured After 18-Wheeler Crashes into Chandler, TX Community Center
We received a call from a station listener who reported he'd heard that an 18-wheeler drove into the Chandler, Texas City Hall this morning. Various media sources and authorities have confirmed that an 18-wheeler truck crashed into the Chandler, Texas Community Center, leaving multiple people injured. City officials had asked...
Found Living In The Woods, Woody Is Now Ready For A Real Home
Woody is one lucky dog. He was rescued from a life of solitude and despair. Woody was taken in by some plant workers after he wandered out of the woods onto the plant grounds. These compassionate workers were able to give Woody some food and love before he was surrendered to Pets Fur People in Tyler.
Police: Person intentionally struck by vehicle in Tyler IHOP parking lot
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding after a person was hit by a car in the IHOP parking lot near the intersection of South Broadway Ave and Loop 323. Police said the incident involved a couple in an argument. The man used a vehicle to hit the woman, who is seriously injured at this time.
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0