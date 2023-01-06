ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

How is This Not One of Everyone’s Favorite Pizza Options in Tyler, TX?

Help me understand: How is this not one of everyone's favorite pizza options in Tyler, Texas?. OK, to be fair, Ken's Pizza has long been one of our favorite spots for pizza in East Texas for quite a long time. At the same time, when it comes to this particular TYPE of Ken's Pizza, I've heard so many mixed reactions. Some people LOVE it. However, some people look at me like I'm crazy when I tell them it's my very favorite pizza.
Why Do East Texas Chocolate Donuts Taste Like They Come From A Nail Salon?

I'm glad to know it's just not my tastebuds that are having an issue, apparently, others in East Texas are tasting the same thing I am. Waking up on a Saturday morning and making a trip to the donut store is almost a ritualistic thing. Starting the weekend off with a hot glazed donut, powdered donut holes, chocolate-covered eclairs, and an apple fritter is the best way to get the weekend going. As you can tell I really enjoy donuts, except I'm having a hard time adjusting and getting over how the chocolate tastes on any donut - regular, cake, eclair, donut holes - it has a weird taste to it.
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years

This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
I Know What Tyler, Texas Truly Needs and Everyone Would Love It

It’s always fun to think about what else we could add to Tyler, Texas or other businesses we would love to see pop up in East Texas but I have an idea that I think everyone would love. We all know that there are lots of delicious food options in East Texas, and some of those options don’t include a store front locations. So, why not have a dedicated food truck area so we know where our favorite food trucks will be located at all times?
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
200 Pop Watch Shirts Will Be Given Out This Month in Longview, TX

When was the last time you went to a high school basketball game and cheered on athletes that are playing because they love the game? If you’re like me, it’s been way too long, but you have an incentive to check out a game soon. As the first 200 home side adult tickets to watch the Spring Hill Panthers take on the Henderson Lions will receive a free Spring Hill ‘White Out’ Pop Watch shirt. The game will be played at Spring Hill in Longview, Texas on Tuesday, January 17th.
Three killed in Wood County wreck

WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
Locals Share the Best Places to Find FREE Moving Boxes in Tyler, Texas

Where are some of the best places in Tyler, Texas to find boxes when you are in the middle of a move?. I've heard this question asked so many times. And frankly, I've asked it myself at various times. Hopefully, I'll never have to move again. But ya just never know. Like all of us, life can throw things into our path which means that once again, we find ourselves facing the oh-so-daunting task of packing up all of those things that have managed to stay with us over the course of many years.
