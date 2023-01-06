Read full article on original website
Some folks may be getting unexpected checks in the mail after a number of car dealerships settled a class action lawsuit recently. Car buyers that paid a "Document Preparation Fee" on the purchase or lease of a vehicle from any one of several Indiana car dealerships over the last couple of years could be getting a payment from a class action settlement. While the dealerships involved deny that they have done anything wrong, they did agree to pay out a more than $13 million settlement in the class action suit. According to WTHR, 145,000 checks are being mailed to car buyers.
