Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops

Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Gas Stoves Could Be Banned in New York State

Plastic bags and now gas ovens? Who had banning gas stoves on their 2023 bingo boards?. Do you have a gas or eclectic stove in your household? Believe it or not most houses have an electric stove. Almost every apartment I have ever rented had an electric stove. Just because gas stove appliances might be in the minority doesn't mean that there are not a lot of them out there. According to Gizmodo, about 40 million households in America have a gas stove in their kitchen. That's roughly 35% of households.
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

