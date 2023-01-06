Read full article on original website
Related
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Legendary Author Stephen King Viscously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York. Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York. Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York. "The Speakership is like that old joke: First prize is a week in Utica. Second...
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?
Officials from a legendary discount department store continue to report the store is returning to New York State in the very near future. Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported more on the rumors that Ames Department Stores are returning to New York State. Legendary Discount Department Store Reportedly Returning To...
New York Restaurant Closes After Nearly 50 Years In Hudson Valley
Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
New York Pizzeria Voted Best In U.S. Confirms Major Expansion
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that has been named the best in the U.S. just made a major expansion. The Daily Meal recently released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." A pizzeria with a location in the Mid-Hudson Region was named the best in all of America. Westchester...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
New, Very Contagious COVID Variant Spreading Swiftly In New York
Health officials in New York continue to be worried about a very infectious new strain of COVID as deaths skyrocket. The New York State Department of Health confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in New York. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly...
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
Some of New York State’s Most OffBeat Stories of 2022
It was once again another year of bizarre headlines out of New York state. In 2022 we saw another wild election, skyrocketing crime across New York City, a postseason Yankee meltdown, and finally the opening of the state's first legal cannabis dispensary. This is only the tip of the iceberg.
Gas Stoves Could Be Banned in New York State
Plastic bags and now gas ovens? Who had banning gas stoves on their 2023 bingo boards?. Do you have a gas or eclectic stove in your household? Believe it or not most houses have an electric stove. Almost every apartment I have ever rented had an electric stove. Just because gas stove appliances might be in the minority doesn't mean that there are not a lot of them out there. According to Gizmodo, about 40 million households in America have a gas stove in their kitchen. That's roughly 35% of households.
Retrial For New York Man Convicted Of Killing, Raping Hudson Valley Child
A Hudson Valley man convicted of raping and killing a 12-year-old in the Hudson Valley nearly 30 years ago is getting a new trial. Jury selection for the retrial of a Putnam County man allegedly involved in the murder of a 12-year-old girl in 1994 begins this week. Retrial For...
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
New York Gov. Hochul announces plans to ban gas heating in new homes, buildings constructed in next few years
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her state of the state address, announced zero-emission new construction and the phase out of the sale of new fossil fuel heating equipment.
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Are You Really Legally Required to Wear Snowshoes in New York?
Winter is here, and while we've been enjoying an unseasonably warm January so far, snow is just around the corner. Powder accumulation may not stop avid Hudson Valley hikers from hitting the trails, but a New York State regulation regarding footwear has caught many outdoor enthusiasts off guard. Winter Hiking...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0