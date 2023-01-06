ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
What's next in the legal process for Bryan Kohberger?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Currently, suspect Bryan Kohberger is being held without bail in the Latah County Jail, accused in the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. A status conference is set for January 12th, in which attorneys will likely discuss logistic matters such as...
