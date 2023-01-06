Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Meet Wally, the World's only emotional support alligator, Who was seen frolicking in Philadelphia park's fountainMaya DeviPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 1st District [VIDEO]
On December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:35 PM, the suspect was captured on surveillance video at Broad Street & Snyder Avenue. After a brief encounter with unknown males, the suspect checks his firearm. Moments later the suspect runs down the 1400 block of Snyder Avenue, firing his gun at unknown targets.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 9th District [VIDEO]
Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the following video clip. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:30am, the suspect gained access to an office building located at 1511 Walnut Street. Once inside he went to the third floor and forced his way into an office where he took a trash can, a speaker with microphone and a hand cart then left the area in an unknown direction.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 24th District [VIDEO]
On January 2, 2023, at approx. 4:04am, an employee stated was working at the King of Kensington Convenient Store located at 33xx Kensington Ave and stepped out from behind the counter to give suspect #1 change from a purchase. As the employee was walking back to go behind the counter a second suspect came up from behind and pushed the employee and struck him on the back of the head with a handgun. Suspect #2 then went behind the counter and took the cash register containing an undetermined amount of money. Both suspects then fled on foot and were last seen south on Kensington Ave.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Carjacking/Robbery in the 39th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify these individuals responsible for this robbery by gun / carjacking. On January 2, 2023, the victim, a 27-year-old male, was robbed and carjacked by three black males while at the shopping complex at 2920 Roberts Ave. The victim pulled up and double parked in front of the Wingstop Restaurant. Video surveillance shows a blue Mazda sedan circling the parking lot and later pulling past the victim and parking. While the victim was heading back to his car three offenders got out of the blue Mazda and later robbed the victim as he was getting to his car.
Surveillance video captures deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting that left three men dead Monday night in Mayfair was caught on surveillance video. The Philadelphia Police Department believes the victims were targeted, but investigators stopped short of saying why.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall.A security camera captured cars passing by as four men walked across the street when a shooter fires a blast of gunfire at them.Three victims dropped to the ground as a fourth person ran for their life."It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," John Sullivan, of Mayfair, said. "I heard what I...
delawarevalleynews.com
More Info Released In Triple Murder As Cops Flood Mayfair Neighborhood
Philadelphia Police canvased the area around Lincoln High School for video tape and witness statements after three males were shot and killed last night. One other male is still in critical condition. One of the victims lived across the street from the shooting scene, police said.. Police also said that at least one of the victims had a family member killed by gunfire a few months ago near Kensington.
Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
Suspect arrested for firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall identified
According to the D.A.'s office, the suspect is ineligible to have a gun due to a decade-old drug conviction.
NBC Philadelphia
4 Charged With Murder for Shooting Outside Roxborough High School Appear in Court
The four young people charged with murder in the shooting outside Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School last year that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead appeared in court Tuesday. A preliminary hearing began Tuesday morning for Zyhied Jones, 17; Yaaseen Bivins, 21; Troy Fletcher, 15; and Saleem Miller, 16. All four...
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia man to face trial for alleged role in East Norriton woman’s fatal overdose
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man waived his preliminary hearing and will face a trial on charges he delivered drugs that contained fentanyl to an East Norriton woman who later died of an overdose. Christian S. Talman, 37, of the 3600 block of Calumet Street, was ordered to stand trial...
4 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting due in court
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four teenagers accused in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last fall are due in court Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. for Yaaseen Bivins, Troy Fletcher, Zyhied Jones, and Saleem Miller.They are charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses in the Sept. 27 deadly ambush that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and left four others injured, according to police. In August, Bivins was found guilty in a July 2020 crash that left a woman critically injured and killed her unborn child. Bivins was out on bail at the time of the Roxborough High School shooting awaiting his sentencing in that case, which is scheduled for sometime in January. Three of the gunmen seen in the security video during the Roxborough High School shooting were also allegedly captured on camera the day before in another abmush-style shooting that killed 19-year-old Tahmir Jones.Police charged Fletcher, Jones, and 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne as suspects in Jones' murder.Burney-Thorne was first charged in the Roxborough High School shooting, but remains on the run.
DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
phl17.com
DA Krasner convicts 32-year-old man of 3rd Degree Murder for April 2017 shooting
District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting unit have announced the conviction of a 32-year-old man in the a shooting that occurred in Kensington in April of 2017. 32-year-old Patrick Woolfork has been sentenced for his role in the fatal shooting of...
Police: Over 50 shots fired in shooting that killed 3, injured 1
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 50 shots were fired in a shooting that killed three people and injured another on a Northeast Philadelphia street Monday night, according to police.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Guilford Street.Police arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man in the street with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.A third victim, a 24-year-old man, ran into a home before they were taken by paramedics to Nazareth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.A fourth victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they...
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Shirley Liggons – From the 16th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Endangered Person Shirley Liggons. Ms. Liggons was reported missing by her neighbor who last seen her on 01-07-22 at approximately 4:00 PM, at her residence on the 4000 block of Poplar Street. Ms. Liggons is 78 years old 5’...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown
An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
Man arrested for stealing historic railing outside City Hall in Philadelphia: DA's office
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a historic brass railing outside City Hall last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Monday. Raymond Shendock, 41, was charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody for a separate theft, according to the District Attorney's office. The antique railing is worth between $15,000 and $20,000. The District Attorney's Office said Shendock was taken into custody on Jan. 6 along with a co-conspirator for an alleged theft in progress in Center City on the 2300 block of Market Street. Shendock and Mario Ford, the co-conspirator, were each charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen criminal property and two counts of an instrument of crime for the incident, the District Attorney's Office said. Shendock and Ford were allegedly trying to steal wire from an air conditioning unit in a building they were not authorized to enter, possibly for resale, according to a release. The District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant had been issued for Shendock for court supervision at the time of the two most recent incidents.
southjerseyobserver.com
22-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Charged With Murder & Other Offenses In Connection With Woodbury Shooting
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention...
fox29.com
Double shooting in West Oak Lane critically injures 1 man, police say
WEST OAK LANE - Two men have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon, after 4:30, on the street, near 66th Avenue and Limekiln Pike. A 38-year-old man took three bullets to his...
Comments / 10