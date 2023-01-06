Read full article on original website
C3_Griller
4d ago
been here before. The "experts" keep telling us we're not out of the drought until every reservoir is overflowing. Snow pack is highest its been in 20 years, the reservoirs are 60-70% full and another storm is coming in tomorrow
Pete Moss
4d ago
Lies, dam lies and statics. 17% less water in dams due to they are no longer capable of 100%. Earthen dams earthquake precautions. Please correct this ans several other falsehoods.
monte davis
4d ago
Governor Gruesome has closed 4 reservoirs, despite being told they would end the state's drought. Gotta protect the fishes, especially the ones who aren't native to the state. Sounds like another illegal problem. The get the benefits and we get hooked for more taxes and increased home water bills
