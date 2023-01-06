ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

C3_Griller
4d ago

been here before. The "experts" keep telling us we're not out of the drought until every reservoir is overflowing. Snow pack is highest its been in 20 years, the reservoirs are 60-70% full and another storm is coming in tomorrow

Pete Moss
4d ago

Lies, dam lies and statics. 17% less water in dams due to they are no longer capable of 100%. Earthen dams earthquake precautions. Please correct this ans several other falsehoods.

monte davis
4d ago

Governor Gruesome has closed 4 reservoirs, despite being told they would end the state's drought. Gotta protect the fishes, especially the ones who aren't native to the state. Sounds like another illegal problem. The get the benefits and we get hooked for more taxes and increased home water bills

Related
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?

California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that's depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with more expected in the coming days. The rain is soaking a state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California's paradox: Confronting too little water, and too much

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It wasn't so long ago that California prayed for rain. Something to quench the climate-change-fueled drought - the worst in at least 1,200 years - that has caused farm fields to wither and wells to run dry. To ease the blistering heat waves that triggered power outages and sent thousands to emergency rooms. To extinguish the wildfires that have ravaged forests, destroyed communities and blackened the skies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

Latest Storms Are Filling Reservoirs, But Most Remain Below Capacity

Many of California's water reservoirs have been at least partially replenished by the winter storms that have doused Northern California in recent weeks, according to state and local water data. Most of the state's largest reservoirs, including Lake Oroville, the San Luis Reservoir and Lake Sonoma remain below their historical...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover California’s Coldest January on Record

For places like Colorado and Minnesota, you can expect snowfall and below-freezing temperatures during January. But California is primarily known for its mild year-round weather and sandy beaches. Even during the coldest months in the country, California is a good-weather haven. However, there have been exceptions. Discover California’s coldest January on record and learn about the snowiest place in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

California snowpack soars to nearly 200% of normal

While many areas of California are coping with the destructive impact of relentless rainfall, the news is nothing but good when it comes to the state’s snowpack. As of Monday, California’s snow water equivalent was 199% of normal for the date (January 9), according to the California Department of Water Resources.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Four more atmospheric river storms forecast through mid-January

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Water Resources reported that several more atmospheric river storms are in store for the state as some areas hit flood stage and reservoirs get a massive influx of runoff and rain. With California facing still more storms through the middle of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
businesspress.vegas

Wealthy Californians support Vegas luxury home market

The luxury home segment has taken a hit just like the rest of the housing market during the second half of 2022, but Realtors and custom builders said they have an ace in the hole for a rebound in 2023 — the ongoing migration to Las Vegas from California and other states and the cash those wealthy buyers bring with them.
LAS VEGAS, NV

