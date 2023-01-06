Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Cite Driver in A Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver, after a crash on A Street on Friday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 11:09 a.m. on January 6 at 92 A Street. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,” said the Police spokesperson.
Police: Framingham Man Charged With Texting & Driving Without A License
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Sunday afternoon by Framingham Police. A Framingham Police Officer “conducting traffic enforcement observed the operator actively using his cell phone,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was “stopped and found to also be operating without a license.”
Mass State Police SWAT & Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Attempted Murder Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police SWAT team early Monday morning arrested a Framingham man, 35, on attempted murder and other charges, after gunshots were fired on Sunday night. Police arrested Mario Brown, 35, at a Main Street apartment in Framingham at 3 a.m. on Monday,...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
Framingham Police: BMW Motorcycle Stolen From Route 9 Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a BMW motorcycle. The white BMW motorcycle was reported stolen to police on January 7 at 11:59 a.m. from 1630 Worcester Road in Framingham. The estimated value of the motorcycle is $1,000. It was “stolen from the parking garage,” said...
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seeking to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and Subsequent Fraudulent Credit Card Usage
BPD Community Alert: Detectives are looking to identify the above pictured individuals in relation to recent credit card fraud incidents following a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that occurred on Sunday October 30, 2022, in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following the initial incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Drunk Driving Charge After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a 3-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened after midnight on January 8 at 125 Arlington Street. No one was injured in the 3-vehicle crash. Police arrested one of the drivers at 1:14 a.m. Arrested was Walter Chiroy, 27,...
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Armed Robbery in Roxbury
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to an Armed Robbery incident that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:40 PM, at 80 Marcella Street Market (80 Marcella Street, Roxbury) The suspect left the scene on foot, possibly towards Highland Street. Anyone with information regarding...
Boston Grandparent Scammer Arrested In Billerica Police Sting: Police
One scammer who tried to jump on the grandparent scam bandwagon that has been sweeping Eastern Massachusetts made a fatal mistake when he targeted a senior woman who had no grandchildren, officials say. A 79-year-old Billerica woman called police on Thursday, Jan. 5 around 9 a.m. after receivi…
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Grove Street
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a utility pole on Grove Street Saturday morning, January 7. The crash happened at 1133 Grover Street. The driver suffered minor injuries, but did not require transport to a local hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citation was issued.
25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset. Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
whdh.com
Plymouth woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy that sent her to the hospital
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll, 22, says she was driving on Quincy Shore Drive...
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night
BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
