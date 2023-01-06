ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seeking to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and Subsequent Fraudulent Credit Card Usage

BPD Community Alert: Detectives are looking to identify the above pictured individuals in relation to recent credit card fraud incidents following a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that occurred on Sunday October 30, 2022, in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following the initial incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify the Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Armed Robbery in Roxbury

Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individual in relation to an Armed Robbery incident that occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:40 PM, at 80 Marcella Street Market (80 Marcella Street, Roxbury) The suspect left the scene on foot, possibly towards Highland Street. Anyone with information regarding...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night

BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
BELMONT, MA
