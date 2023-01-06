ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolanville, TX

Time to Celebrate Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen, Texas

(Killeen, Texas) We all need a party to pick us up out of the post-holidays slump, so you’re all invited to come out and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcus Simmons. Marcus was an amazing individual who unfortunately passed away in May 2009 from sickle cell complications. Since then, his family has endeavored to keep his spirit of positivity and love of his community alive and share it with the good people of Central Texas.
