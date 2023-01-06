ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 22

Mark Da Man
3d ago

Lake's professional witness stated that with these particular printers, there was no way for them to mess up like they did without human intervention/error. So, yes! This still needs to be investigated.

Reply(5)
9
Rose Conry
3d ago

The machines all malfunction on the republican location for voting machines the election was not honest and we the people can resolve this matter by revoting and not use any machines just old fashioned hand count and not taking pacific boxes that have ballots not to be counted all I have to say I wouldn't want to be that dishonest person that had to look at themselves in the mirror each day knowing that the lies and destruction of honesty destroy the election voting to cause all of these upset people especially the ones that held each campaign for just a honest vote and you can't get that I wouldn't want to be on the dishonest side that's for sure how would Jesus Christ feel about this im sure he's not happy about all of the pain and hurt and frustration this has caused to so many Arizona people so sad

Reply(1)
3
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Former Justice McGregor will lead inquiry into Maricopa County Election Day printer issues

Maricopa County has asked a former Arizona Supreme Court justice to lead an independent inquiry into its Election Day printer problems, officials announced Friday. Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead the probe, which was first promised by the county’s Board of Supervisors as it certified election results in late November.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County announces investigation into Election Day printer issues

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is launching an independent investigation into printer issues experienced at some polling sites during the Nov. 8 general election. Former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Ruth McGregor will lead the probe, county officials announced Friday. “Justice McGregor will hire a team of independent experts to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Senator Bowie prepares for life as Citizen Bowie

Come noon next Monday, Jan. 9, state Sen. Sean Bowie will be officially adding “former” to that title as he hands over the seat he’s held for six years to Rep. Mitzi Epstein. It will be a bittersweet moment for Bowie, a 2002 Mountain Pointe High alumnus...
CHANDLER, AZ
maricopa.gov

Maricopa County Department of Public Health Conducting Point of Dispensing Exercise

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health Office of Preparedness and Response (MCDPH OPR) will be conducting a full-scale exercise on the campus of Scottsdale Community College on January 11 from 7:00am-5:00pm. Exercise play will be limited to MCDPH OPR and partners. The goal of the exercise is to assess...
East Valley Tribune

QC couple arrested in connection with killing

Mesa police have arrested a Queen Creek husband and wife in connection with a homicide that occurred a few days after Christmas. Heath Daniel, 33, was arrested on a first degree murder charge and Vanessa Daniel, 37, on two felonies of hampering prosecution and tampering with evidence in connection with the Dec. 28 slaying of Jose Olvera Ramirez, 31, near W. 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive.
MESA, AZ
12 News

'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Maricopa County man with medical conditions

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Maricopa County ma with a medical condition, authorities said early Monday. Eldon Wallace, 82, has not been seen since around 1 p.m. Sunday, when he left home in Morristown, about 43 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, on his motorcycle, the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley woman gets 10 years for defrauding insurance company she worked for

PHOENIX — A Valley woman was sentenced this week to 10 years behind bars for stealing $2.5 million from the insurance company that employed her. Jamie Leeanne Baltazar, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft after defrauding Oxford Life Insurance Company for nearly a decade, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down

A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
CASA GRANDE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy