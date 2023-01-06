ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Officer Hospitalized After Shooting In West Reno

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital where their condition is unknown. The scene is still active and police are advising the community to stay away from Sky Valley Dr. at this time.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Officer Injured, Suspect Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in West Reno

One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening. A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt. Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a "trouble unknown" call around...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Along the Mt. Rose Highway

This is why we love Reno, in just about 30 minutes you can go from the city to the slopes. Here's the drive up the Mt. Rose Highway to Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe on Friday. Check out the huge snow drifts on the side of the road after 5 to 10 feet of snow has fallen in the past month! This is a 'hyper lapse' video sped up, and I'm driving the speed limit! Thanks for watching. KTVN Jeff Martinez #mtrose #skiing.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Off-duty Douglas prosecutor arrested in DUI rollover

A single-vehicle rollover early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of an off-duty Douglas County prosecutor. The collision occurred at around 1:12 a.m. at Highway 395 and Topsy Lane, according to District Attorney Mark Jackson. Douglas County deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, Michael Hanley, 26, of Gardnerville. “The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

LCSO investigating death of man found in Fernley home Dec. 24

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has initiated a homicide investigation involving the death of a man found in a Fernley home Dec. 24. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a male subject had been found, unconscious and not breathing, inside a home in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley.
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

Investigators seek suspected shoplifter who reached for pistol

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a suspected shoplifter, who allegedly reached for a handgun when confronted by WalMart security 10:40 p.m. Dec. 30. Security believed the man had stolen items concealed in his sweatshirt. The man left the Topsy Walmart in a white hatchback,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Senior Resource Fair to be held at Northwest Reno Library on Monday

Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, January 9, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

911 call reveals Jeremy Renner was 'completely crushed' by Snowcat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 911 service call log reveals actor Jeremy Renner was "completely crushed" by snowplowing equipment earlier this week outside his Reno home. According to the call log obtained by News 4 & Fox 11 through a public records request from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), a person was reported to have been ran over by a Snowcat. The log revealed the caller was screaming, and the subject was moaning loudly in the background with serious bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County hires community relations manager

As Douglas County’s new community relations manager, Eric Cachinero is responsible for managing public outreach and community relations for Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are very excited to add Eric to the Douglas County team,” said Douglas County Chief of Staff Melissa Elges. “Eric’s...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley death investigation continues

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Chain controls in effect on Sierra highways

Chain controls are in effect on SR-359 from the California border to US-95. Chain controls are in effect on SR-359 from the California border to Mile Marker MI-32. Chain controls are in effect at the following areas:. I-80 westbound from the Donner Lake Interchange to Eagle Lakes. I-80 eastbound from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Record-Courier

The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy