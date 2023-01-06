Read full article on original website
Police officer, 2 suspects injured in Nevada shooting
A shooting in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday left a police officer and two suspects injured. SWAT teams were called in to help police handle the situation.
2news.com
Officer Hospitalized After Shooting In West Reno
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital where their condition is unknown. The scene is still active and police are advising the community to stay away from Sky Valley Dr. at this time.
2news.com
Officer Injured, Suspect Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in West Reno
One officer is injured and one suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Reno Sunday evening. A second suspect was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. A second officer responded but was not hurt. Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a "trouble unknown" call around...
2news.com
Reno Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno
The Reno Police Department has released body-cam footage of the officer involved shooting at the Riverwalk at Sierra Street that occurred last month. Reno Police say they received a report of a subject armed with a gun at around 7:22 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Additional calls were received...
2news.com
Reno to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Along the Mt. Rose Highway
This is why we love Reno, in just about 30 minutes you can go from the city to the slopes. Here's the drive up the Mt. Rose Highway to Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe on Friday. Check out the huge snow drifts on the side of the road after 5 to 10 feet of snow has fallen in the past month! This is a 'hyper lapse' video sped up, and I'm driving the speed limit! Thanks for watching. KTVN Jeff Martinez #mtrose #skiing.
Record-Courier
Off-duty Douglas prosecutor arrested in DUI rollover
A single-vehicle rollover early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of an off-duty Douglas County prosecutor. The collision occurred at around 1:12 a.m. at Highway 395 and Topsy Lane, according to District Attorney Mark Jackson. Douglas County deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, Michael Hanley, 26, of Gardnerville. “The...
fernleyreporter.com
LCSO investigating death of man found in Fernley home Dec. 24
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has initiated a homicide investigation involving the death of a man found in a Fernley home Dec. 24. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a male subject had been found, unconscious and not breathing, inside a home in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley.
kunr.org
City manager picks Stockton police deputy chief over Sparks police chief for next Reno police chief
Kathryn Nance, deputy chief of the Stockton Police Department, was picked to lead the Reno Police Department (RPD). It has a similar-sized staff to RPD. She’s been with the department since 1996. Nance was chosen over Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth. During a public meet and greet in December,...
2news.com
Woman Arrested After Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
California Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe. A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe last September.
Record-Courier
Investigators seek suspected shoplifter who reached for pistol
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a suspected shoplifter, who allegedly reached for a handgun when confronted by WalMart security 10:40 p.m. Dec. 30. Security believed the man had stolen items concealed in his sweatshirt. The man left the Topsy Walmart in a white hatchback,...
2news.com
Senior Resource Fair to be held at Northwest Reno Library on Monday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, January 9, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
FOX Reno
911 call reveals Jeremy Renner was 'completely crushed' by Snowcat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 911 service call log reveals actor Jeremy Renner was "completely crushed" by snowplowing equipment earlier this week outside his Reno home. According to the call log obtained by News 4 & Fox 11 through a public records request from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), a person was reported to have been ran over by a Snowcat. The log revealed the caller was screaming, and the subject was moaning loudly in the background with serious bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County hires community relations manager
As Douglas County’s new community relations manager, Eric Cachinero is responsible for managing public outreach and community relations for Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are very excited to add Eric to the Douglas County team,” said Douglas County Chief of Staff Melissa Elges. “Eric’s...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Investigation
Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northeast Reno. The investigation is ongoing.
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
Sierra Sun
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
FOX Reno
Chain controls in effect on Sierra highways
Chain controls are in effect on SR-359 from the California border to US-95. Chain controls are in effect on SR-359 from the California border to Mile Marker MI-32. Chain controls are in effect at the following areas:. I-80 westbound from the Donner Lake Interchange to Eagle Lakes. I-80 eastbound from...
2news.com
41st Annual Flips Invitational Gymnastics Meet to be held at the GSR on Jan. 20-22
Flips USA Gymnastics is excited to host the 41st Annual Flips Invitational at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino on Friday, January 20th - Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. More than 400 female gymnasts from ages 5-18 will represent Nevada, California, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho at the event. Athletes will be...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
