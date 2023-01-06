ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma psychiatrist explains why children have become suspects in violent crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma psychiatrist explained why children have recently become suspects in violent crimes. It has been a headline in several states this past week, and many families are looking to address the problems surrounding it. KOCO 5 spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, the chief of psychiatry at OU Health, who explained why these things may happen and what can be done to help prevent them in the future.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location

TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested on Conspiracy

Kevin Sykes was seen in Washington Count Court this week on a charge alleging Conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance. According to an arrest affidavit, Sykes had allegedly made a phone call to a Richard Linsey, asking for two ounces of methamphetamine. Sykes stated he wanted to make sure the product he was getting were in chunks, and not small pieces.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fox5ny.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Cherryvale Man Barricades Himself Inside Building

A Cherryvale Man is in custody after barricading himself a building. Late last week, Montgomery County Detectives along with agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation were attempting to serve a felony rape of a minor and criminal threat warrant on Niklas Nelson. Upon arrival, agents and detectives contacted Nelson’s father and gathered intel that Nelson was hiding inside the large metal shop on the property and might had a handgun in his possession. Officers surrounded the shop and began attempting to call Nelson out using a PA system.
CHERRYVALE, KS
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Bartlesville PD searching for missing teen

BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2. Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

