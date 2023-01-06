ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

WAAY-TV

1 killed in Scottsboro crash

A Jackson County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Nancy Helms was transported to Huntsville Hospital and later died from her injuries, according to the Scottsboro Police Department. Police said the wreck happened in the 19,000 block of Alabama Highway 35. Helms, a lifelong resident of Woodville, was...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
cullmantribune.com

Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends

MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

The story can now be told: For 10 years an Alabama man secretly donated to a pharmacy so others could afford meds

He never wanted to be famous. He wanted only to give back. After keeping a secret for nearly ten years, his story can now be told. Now that Hody Childress has gone to heaven. Atop Sand Mountain, Alabama, lies the small town of Geraldine. In the town of 900 hard-working residents, everyone knows everyone’s name. But what the town folks never knew is how Hody Childress changed lives, and how Hody Childress continues to change lives today.
GERALDINE, AL
WAFF

1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Elkwood Section and U.S. Highway 231/431 on Tuesday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the person was taken by helicopter after the wreck. As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

New Year’s Accident Claims Life

BOAZ, Ala.- A DeKalb County teen was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Marshall County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 17-year-old victim from Crossville, was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. The 2020 Dodge Charger, that he was in, collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram. The car struck a ditch and caught fire.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Head-On Collision Claims Life

COLLINSVILLE, Ala.-- A St. Clair County man lost his life when he was involved in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

More Than Popcorn At The Poppery

New shops and restaurants are attracting visitors to downtown Fort Payne. The pleasant aromas that linger in the air are a mixture of restaurants and. sweet treat shops, one of those shops belongs to Amy and Kevin Mackey. Visitors to the downtown will find themselves following their nose to The.
FORT PAYNE, AL
WSB Radio

Store gives new life to lost and unclaimed airline luggage

For 53 years, a store in Scottsboro, Alabama, has been buying lost or unclaimed luggage from the nation’s airlines and selling the contents at bargain basement prices. “If a bag has gone lost or unclaimed for a minimum of 90 days after the airlines have searched for the owner, then we buy those orphaned suitcases from the airlines,” Unclaimed Baggage Public Relations and Community Affairs Coordinator Sonni Hood told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “We purchase the suitcases sight unseen, so we truly never know what we are going to receive.”
SCOTTSBORO, AL
wbrc.com

Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer turned herself in on Jan. 7 after she was charged for driving under the influence. A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mercedes Rugart had warrants out from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stemming from a DUI incident, and that she turned herself in on Saturday.
RAINSVILLE, AL

