For 53 years, a store in Scottsboro, Alabama, has been buying lost or unclaimed luggage from the nation’s airlines and selling the contents at bargain basement prices. “If a bag has gone lost or unclaimed for a minimum of 90 days after the airlines have searched for the owner, then we buy those orphaned suitcases from the airlines,” Unclaimed Baggage Public Relations and Community Affairs Coordinator Sonni Hood told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “We purchase the suitcases sight unseen, so we truly never know what we are going to receive.”

SCOTTSBORO, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO