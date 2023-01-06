Read full article on original website
‘Big things’ coming to Madison in 2023, says Mayor Finley
The new year is bringing "big things" to the City of Madison, according to Mayor Paul Finley.
WAAY-TV
1 killed in Scottsboro crash
A Jackson County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Nancy Helms was transported to Huntsville Hospital and later died from her injuries, according to the Scottsboro Police Department. Police said the wreck happened in the 19,000 block of Alabama Highway 35. Helms, a lifelong resident of Woodville, was...
cullmantribune.com
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends
MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
This Little River retreat, with lodge and three cabins, is headed to auction
Looking for your own mountain hideaway that’s maybe not so far away?. Little River Retreat, a lodge with three guest cabins situated in Fort Payne, is headed to auction Jan. 28. The auction will take place at the property, located at 1975 County Rd. International Auction of Gadsden will...
wvtm13.com
The story can now be told: For 10 years an Alabama man secretly donated to a pharmacy so others could afford meds
He never wanted to be famous. He wanted only to give back. After keeping a secret for nearly ten years, his story can now be told. Now that Hody Childress has gone to heaven. Atop Sand Mountain, Alabama, lies the small town of Geraldine. In the town of 900 hard-working residents, everyone knows everyone’s name. But what the town folks never knew is how Hody Childress changed lives, and how Hody Childress continues to change lives today.
WAFF
1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Elkwood Section and U.S. Highway 231/431 on Tuesday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the person was taken by helicopter after the wreck. As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Huntsville
Huntsville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Huntsville.
Women killed in Madison County surprise birthday party shooting called ‘beautiful’ and ‘ambitious’
Tributes were posted online Monday to the two women killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Madison County that saw a total of 13 people wounded at a surprise 21st birthday party. Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
southerntorch.com
New Year’s Accident Claims Life
BOAZ, Ala.- A DeKalb County teen was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision in Marshall County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 17-year-old victim from Crossville, was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. The 2020 Dodge Charger, that he was in, collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram. The car struck a ditch and caught fire.
southerntorch.com
Head-On Collision Claims Life
COLLINSVILLE, Ala.-- A St. Clair County man lost his life when he was involved in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
southerntorch.com
More Than Popcorn At The Poppery
New shops and restaurants are attracting visitors to downtown Fort Payne. The pleasant aromas that linger in the air are a mixture of restaurants and. sweet treat shops, one of those shops belongs to Amy and Kevin Mackey. Visitors to the downtown will find themselves following their nose to The.
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
Store gives new life to lost and unclaimed airline luggage
For 53 years, a store in Scottsboro, Alabama, has been buying lost or unclaimed luggage from the nation’s airlines and selling the contents at bargain basement prices. “If a bag has gone lost or unclaimed for a minimum of 90 days after the airlines have searched for the owner, then we buy those orphaned suitcases from the airlines,” Unclaimed Baggage Public Relations and Community Affairs Coordinator Sonni Hood told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “We purchase the suitcases sight unseen, so we truly never know what we are going to receive.”
wbrc.com
Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
WAAY-TV
High egg prices have some Huntsville shoppers looking for alternatives
Some shoppers may have sticker-shock at the cost of eggs. The once affordable and high-protein food has some shoppers turning away as prices continue to soar. Eggs at Star Super Market are anywhere from $4 to $8 per dozen. Other stores are selling a dozen of eggs for more than $10.
WAFF
Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer turned herself in on Jan. 7 after she was charged for driving under the influence. A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mercedes Rugart had warrants out from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stemming from a DUI incident, and that she turned herself in on Saturday.
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fire call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
