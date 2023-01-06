Read full article on original website
Nebraska’s Bacon shares ’23 farm bill priorities
As Congress waits for committee assignments to be finalized, a Nebraska Congressman is outlining his priorities for the next farm bill. Republican Don Bacon tells Brownfield crop insurance is the top issue. “I hear from our farmers frequently that crop insurance is the most important thing they need. We should study it to see how we could tweak it better to make it current with what the current needs are.”
Finding a balance in foreign ag land purchases and government intervention
Missouri Governor Mike Parson told the State Cattlemen’s Convention limiting government intervention will remain a priority for the 2023 state session. Parson tells Brownfield it could be a balancing act as state lawmakers address foreign ag land bills in the legislature. “I think we all want to encourage the...
Farmer says right to repair agreement is great news for agriculture
A Western Kansas farmer says the recent right to repair agreement creates more competition and a fairer marketplace. David Schemm says it should give him cost-effective alternative to repairing equipment. “This is not about trying to get around safety or emissions. This is about allowing opportunity to be more effective, more efficient.”
MO cattle producers focus on eminent domain and property rights
Missouri Cattlemen’s Association supported legislation last session requiring a company to pay farmers for the land used to install an electrical transmission line. Executive Vice President Mike Deering tells Brownfield private property rights should be respected. “This session, we’ll also take a closer look at the Public Service Commission...
MO Cattlemen’s Association names officer team
The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association has elected its officers for 2023. David Dick of Pettis County will serve as president; president-elect is Chuck Miller of Miller County; Jeff Reed of Wayne County will serve as vice-president; Charlie Besher of Bollinger County will serve as secretary. Bruce Mershon moves to the past president role. Three vice-presidents were also elected to the board, including Anita Vanderwert from Region 2, Deb Thummel from Region 4 and Warren Love from Region 6.
Ag transportation needs to improve in ’23, economist says
An ag economist says transportation challenges could be one of the top market issues again this year. Danny Munch with the American Farm Bureau says farmers could see more supply chain disruptions if conditions don’t improve for barge traffic along the Mississippi River. “Initially when the Mississippi barge slowdown...
Agronomist watching export numbers in this week’s USDA report
An Illinois based agronomist is anticipating lower demand numbers in USDA’s supply and demand report this week. Mike Toohill with AgriSompo North America tells Brownfield he is worried about exports, ethanol and feed usage going down. “We are down significantly from the last couple of years as far as...
