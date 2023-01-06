Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Naples man arrested after police chase turns into narcotic bust
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County Sheriff’s Office found illegal drugs after a man crashed his car during a pursuit Monday. Refugio Garcia, 20, was driving 20 miles over the speed limit near the area of Airport-Pulling Road and Tiburon Drive around 12:30 a.m. According to deputies, Garcia failed to stop during a traffic stop and continued north on Airport for over 3 miles. Garcia later crashed into a median, hitting two palm trees, as he tried to make a right turn onto Immokalee Road.
Authorities continue search for killer in 2002 Fort Myers cold case
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking the public to help gather information on a man’s homicide over 20 years ago in Fort Myers. Lee County deputies responded to the area of Markland Avenue and Diego Street on January 8, 2002, regarding a death investigation. Upon arrival, Harrison...
Fort Myers police identify man found in Caloosahatchee off Edwards Dr
The Fort Myers Police Department has identified the body of a man who was found in the Caloosahatchee River off Edwards Drive on December 23. Police say the man has been identified as 42-year-old Jeromy Lynde Hartman of Lehigh Acres. Hartman was found face down in the water with his...
Three convicted felons arrested for gun possession following Fort Myers traffic stop
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department arrested three men after a traffic stop led to a drug and gun bust Sunday. The traffic stop occurred near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street. Canine Officer Bane, alerted officers of narcotics presence following an air sniff.
Human remains found in Fort Myers Beach mangroves
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says human remains have been found in the canal and mangroves area near the town hall on Fort Myers Beach. Deputies are now on the scene and investigating. They have not released any other information. WINK News spoke to a company that was working...
Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains found in mangroves
Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains found in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach
Skeletal remains of missing man found in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The skeletal remains of a missing man were found on Dec. 9 in a wooded area near Marna Avenue in North Fort Myers. Travis Fitch, 36, had been missing since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). LCSO...
Fort Myers man gets up close and personal with alligator
FORT MYERS, Fla. — There aren’t many people that would hang their camera near the mouth of an alligator. But Jeff Gabel is exactly one of them. The Fort Myers man does it quite often. Gabel documents wildlife in south Fort Myers and has been for years. It’s all part of his daily 20-mile bike ride around the area. But in the months following Hurricane Ian, he’s been documenting more change than wildlife itself.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Collier County
Collier County Deputies arrested a 20-year-old for possession of illegal drugs Monday. According to deputies they were patrolling the area when they observed a car going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Caught on camera: Thief steals truck from Fort Myers parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is searching for his truck after it was stolen from his work parking lot Friday in Fort Myers. “I normally park my truck out in Fort Myers at a storage unit place,” Casey Gamet said. This week started off like...
No injuries in 4-vehicle crash at Cape Coral intersection without traffic light
Drivers and passengers escaped without injury after a major crash at a Cape Coral intersection without a traffic light, despite two of the four vehicles rolling over. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, crews responded at 7:30 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash on southbound Del Prado Boulevard at De Navarra Parkway. Del Prado Boulevard did not have to be closed, but delays should be expected while the scene is cleared.
Collier County man gets life in prison for molesting child
NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a child in February 2020. Yormis Perez Gonzalez was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older, victim less than 12 years of age.
Marco Island Marriott employee accused of killing protected seabirds with golf cart
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A JW Marriott employee is accused of hitting and killing five threatened skimmers in a golf cart on Marco Island. FWC and Marco Island PD responded to the area around 2 p.m. Monday. Yellow tape was wrapped around five dead black skimmers, a protected species in Florida.
Authorities searching for fugitive who eluded SWFL drug operation
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A man is wanted in Hendry County accused of trafficking more than 48 pounds of fentanyl and 380 pounds of meth throughout the state of Florida. Efren Berumen, 39, is wanted by law enforcement in connection with a drug operation in the fall of last year, where officers have made 25 arrests.
Fort Myers K-9 sniffs out drugs in vehicle with 3 suspects
On Sunday, Fort Myers K-9 Bane led officers to three suspects found with narcotics and weapons in a vehicle. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 33-year-old Adarius Williams, 31-year-old Javaris Dean and 32-year-old Patrick Peterson were arrested after officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street for a traffic infraction. Bane conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside. Officers say they searched the vehicle and located a small bag of cocaine near the front passenger seat.
Date goes wrong after Fort Myers man threatens woman with gun
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly aiming an air-soft pistol on a date when he thought the woman took pictures of his belongings. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she met Briton Bochenski on a social media site. The two talked for about two days before they went on a date at Cheddars restaurant on Jan. 2.
New median on US-41 in Fort Myers considered dangerous by some
A small median is causing problems on US-41 by the Red Lobster in Fort Myers. The short narrow area is making drivers swerve and duck out of the way in an attempt to avoid it. Black skid marks line the sides of the road, and the small amount of yellow paint on the end has faded.
Pair arrested for drug trafficking in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Jan. 6 and charged with drug trafficking after North Port Police said they found more than three pounds of meth in their home. Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Bullard Street. During the search...
Lee County mobile home community still without water & electricity after Ian, 1,500 displaced residents awaiting answers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian, the Indian Creek RV Resort and Manufactured Home Community in Lee County still has zero water and zero electricity access in the park. “We moved here two weeks before Hurricane Ian and now we can’t move back in,” said resident Mike Jablonski....
2 charged after ‘large amounts of the most dangerous drugs’ found inside Florida home
Two people have been arrested and charged after police found large amounts of dangerous drugs inside a Florida home.
