ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

January gallery guide

By , By Max Blue | Special to The Examiner, Courtesy the artist and Altman Siegel, Courtesy the artist and Glass Rice, Courtesy the artist and Anglim/Trimble, Courtesy FOG Design + Art
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42074M_0k66v4Yz00
FOG Design + Art, the annual smorgasbord of over 45 fine art galleries and design studios, returns for its ninth edition Jan. 19-22, at Fort Mason’s Festival Pavilion. Courtesy FOG Design + Art

The San Francisco art world wastes no time when it comes to kicking off the new year. The third week of January, colloquially referred to as “Art Week,” features dozens of gallery openings and events coinciding with FOG, The City’s annual art and design fair. If you’re looking for something to compliment your trip to FOG or tide you over between now and then, here’s a guide to the best art on view in The City this month.

FOG Design + Art

FOG is an exhilarating opportunity for locals to take the pulse of the global art world, showcasing the Bay Area as a major force. The annual smorgasbord of over 45 fine art galleries and design studios returns for its ninth edition January 19-22, at Fort Mason’s Festival Pavilion. Bay Area fixtures like Fraenkel Gallery and Ratio 3 are joined by a handful of those exhibiting at FOG for the first time, including San Francisco’s Casemore Gallery. National and international exhibitors include travelers from as near as Los Angeles and New York to as far as Madrid and Monte Carlo. The weekend-long fair also boasts a robust schedule of programming, including a celebration of the late local painter Joan Brown — whose career retrospective is currently on view at SFMOMA — a panel on the art of Hip Hop and a deep dive into the future of art and artificial intelligence. Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F. $30-35. fogfair.com

Cardinal Index

Brand-new gallery and performance space House of Seiko opens its doors in the Mission Jan. 14, with a group exhibition titled “Cardinal Index.” The show features work by Ishan Clemenco, Colter Jacobsen, Rumi Koshino, Kennedy Morgan, Marisa Takal, Sam Shoemaker, Davina Semo and Syd Yocom. “My decision was to involve people who have a deep love for, and actual attachment to the Bay Area, whether they live here or not,” said curator Cole Solinger. House of Seiko was co-founded by Solinger, who previously co-founded San Francisco gallery Delaplane, and Nicolas Torres, founder of popular San Francisco bars True Laurel and Buddy, where Solinger also curates exhibitions. In the future, Solinger and Torres aim to continue showcasing hometown heroes as well as bringing art from around the world to the Bay Area, in the hopes of broadening the local community. “I think it’s the roll of a gallery to genuinely provide an open door and work to demolish the alienation that exists in a lot of contemporary art,” Solinger said. House of Seiko, 3109 22nd St., S.F. Opening reception Jan. 14, 6-10 p.m. Free. houseofseiko.info

Christopher M. Tandy: Give My Bones to the Raven

Christopher M. Tandy’s third solo show at Glass Rice, “Give My Bones to the Raven,” is their most ambitious yet — but it’s a slow burn. The first room features a selection of Tandy’s drawings on layered transparencies and inkjet prints, semi-abstractions produced mostly through automatic gestures, possess a sculptural quality in their depth. These are complimented by a handful of smaller assemblages, Tandy’s constructs from a host of found objects, from animal bones and computer parts to lava rock and broken glass, often morphing depending on the space they occupy. All of this somewhat primes, but cannot fully prepare, visitors for the second, green-lighted space, housing a large installation-assemblage Tandy created on-site throughout the month of December, featuring an immersive sound component, recording, resonating and refracting the ambient noise of the gallery and the street outside. Layering and fluidity are key to Tandy’s approach to concepts of queerness and the limitations of human sensory perception, which the artist seeks to expand. Glass Rice, 808 Sutter St, S.F. Free. glassrice.com

J. John Priola: Natural Light/Symbiosis

The human brain cannot process the visual complexity of every leaf on a tree; instead, we fill in what we assume is there. J. John Priola’s photographs force our brains to work a little harder. His solo exhibition, “Natural Light/Symbiosis,” at Anglim/Trimble — coinciding with the publication of his monograph “Natural Light” (Kehrer Verlag) — presents pictures of verdant trees, singed trunks and mossy branches, in all their detail. Priola’s photographs are dense the way the nature is dense — in part because they are of nature, but also because his compositions feel like microscopic examinations of multitudes. Visual clutter rarely produces such tranquility as it does here. Anglim/Trimble Gallery, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F. Free. anglimtrimble.com

Koak: Letter to Myself (when the world is on fire)

Painter and sculptor Koak returns with her second solo exhibition of paintings, drawings and sculptures at Altman Siegel, opening Jan. 12. Where her first exhibition with the gallery, in May 2020, was marked by an early pandemic sense of isolation, incongruously showcasing work rooted in a time when human touch was taken for granted, her newest body of work reveals the product of that isolation — a turn toward landscape painting and representations of lonely figures. The artist’s gestural renderings of the human form and appealing color palettes offer an inviting basis for her dissonant exploration of how one copes in a culture of disaster narratives. Altman Siegel, 1150 25th St., S.F. Free.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. just experienced the wettest 2 weeks of your lifetime

The past two weeks in San Francisco have been wetter than any other in your lifetime. Nearly 12.4 inches of rain fell in The City between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, according to Golden Gate Weather Services founder Jan Null. He tweeted on Tuesday that the 15-day period was the third-rainiest since 1849, only to be surpassed by totals from December 1866 (more than 13.5 inches) and January 1862 (almost 19.8). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Brutal storms roar into Bay Area with hail, thunder, more outages

A wave of thunderstorms have brought hail and raging winds to the Bay Area and zapped power from tens of thousands of residents overnight from Monday into Tuesday. A loud and powerful weather system cascaded onto the Bay Area during the early morning hours, with multiple sharp lightning strikes seen across the region while intense rain pelted homes and streets. Just captured some lightning in San Francisco, CA on video...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'Tár' is the big winner at the S.F. Bay Area Film Critics Circle Awards

Todd Field’s “Tár” emerged as the big winner as the San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle voted Sunday to determine its 21st annual film awards. Telling the story of a world-renowned but deeply troubled orchestra conductor, “Tár” won five awards including Best Picture. Field, who received a SFBAFCC award in 2006 for his adapted screenplay of “Little Children,” took Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Cate Blanchett won Best...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFFD rescues couple who became trapped in car by downed tree

A couple who became trapped after a tree and power lines fell onto their vehicle in the Richmond District were rescued by fire department units Tuesday afternoon. The two became trapped in their white SUV in the area of 19th Avenue and Fulton Street, near Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Fire Department reported just after 1:50 p.m. The tree destroyed the SUV's sunroof and the fallen power lines caused...
RICHMOND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Another atmospheric river inundates Bay Area with more floods, gusts

The Bay Area’s soggy start to 2023 continued early Monday morning as another atmospheric river let loose on the region, bringing more bouts of flooding, severe gusts and power outages. Rain began falling Sunday night and is forecast to leave two to five inches of precipitation at the lowest elevations of the Bay Area and Central Coast, four to seven inches in the hills and six to 12 inches in the mountains by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. ...
WATSONVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

High winds tear roof off South San Francisco apartment complex

In the midst of another walloping of severe weather in the Bay Area, high winds blew the roof off a South San Francisco apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a fourplex on Susie Way and only impacted the top two units, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. While the two units were exposed to inclement weather, the roof's wooden structure remained...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Wastewater, or wasted opportunity? Bay Area cities should rethink rain management

The Bay Area was lashed by a second wave of wet weather this week, slicking streets, downing trees, toppling gas stations, and flooding businesses and homes. But as the winter storms drenched the region in rapid succession, they brought with them questions of whether cities like San Francisco are doing enough to take advantage of the wet weather in an increasingly arid state. To water experts like Newsha Ajami, the impacts of these storms, known as atmospheric rivers, represent flaws in urban planning, where the...
FOLSOM, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to watch for as storms brew above the Bay Area

Last week’s bomb cyclone has finally receded, leaving rain-soaked roads and gurgling storm drains in its wake. But more wet weather is on the way, with multiple rounds of rain set to lash the Bay Area in the coming days, and the heaviest rainfall projected Saturday. Threats from flash flooding, mud and rockslides, and damaging wind are expected over the weekend through Tuesday, with a flood watch starting Saturday morning for the North Bay. ...
PORTOLA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How toxic is your floodwater? In the Bay Area, very

To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy. Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few. The water from a flood is a...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

In surprise move, San Francisco supervisors elect Peskin president

It wasn’t on his “list of things to do today,” but Supervisor Aaron Peskin will serve as the next president of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors. After a lengthy impasse and more than a dozen rounds of voting, a narrow majority of the progressive lawmaker’s colleagues voted in a special meeting Monday to make him the board’s leader for the next two years. It’s Peskin’s third term as the board’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Horoscopes from The Examiner's unqualified astrologer: week of Jan. 9

So, San Francisco, it's 2023. The year has already been tinged with gray skies and ethereal tumult. As far as signs from the universe go, a spattering of disaster storms at the start of the calendar doesn't bode all too well for the days and months to come. Luckily, this (entirely unqualified) astrologer thinks of obvious signs as a red herring when it comes to deciphering the complex code of things to come. Here’s what you get when you read between the lines of common advice, with a little help from the stars. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Santa Cruz up to $30 million in damages - 'for roads alone'

This story will be updated every three hours with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Santa Cruz County is fighting to keep the lights on and stay dry. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more storms are on the way — potentially including a tornado or waterspout. Stay informed on conditions in your area,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Storm roundup: Bomb cyclone brings collapsed trees, outages and more to Bay Area

A relentless atmospheric river wreaked mayhem on the Bay Area Wednesday night, downing trees, flooding streets, zapping power from tens of thousands of residents and even causing death. While the bomb cyclone is expected to unleash one more smaller storm on Thursday, its forecast to leave the region by the end of the day. Here’s a roundup of the fallout from Wednesday’s devastation: ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

At last, a people’s history of SFO

San Francisco International Airport doesn’t fall within the geographical limits of The City. Located in San Mateo County along the shores of the bay, it’s 13 miles outside San Francisco’s southernmost boundary. Fifteen million travelers pass through SFO every year making it the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. — you might even call it a city. You can eat and drink there, sleep at a hotel, use the library, enjoy the art, stroll along the concourse, make friends, change dollars into Yuan and fly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco's 'Adopt-a-Drain' program helps prevent flooding

When heavy rains wash over San Francisco, the metal grates found on the corners and sides of The City's streets come to the rescue. Some of these unsung heroes actually have names, such as "Thirsty Boi," "Trump's Dumpster Mouth" and even "Buster Posey." More importantly, they're all part of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's "Adopt a Drain SF" program. Under "Adopt a Drain SF," residents can volunteer to help...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. might not dry off anytime soon, new federal forecast warns

The San Francisco Bay Area might not dry off anytime soon, according to a new federal forecast. As a bomb cyclone converged on San Francisco and the rest of the region on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said that the wet, windy conditions are "likely" to continue through the middle of January. "High chances of above normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's where San Francisco holds temporary shelters during bomb cyclone

The San Francisco County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park will serve as a temporary shelter amid what is expected to be a devastating storm. San Francisco's department of homeless services and supportive housing announced on Wednesday that the 1199 9th Ave. building will serve as an inclement weather shelter through Friday. It will accept walk-in referrals all day during that time. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco asks judge to define 'involuntarily homeless'

The City has asked a judge to clarify her ruling that places constraints on sweeps of homeless encampments. A federal court ruling issued last month sparked questions about exactly what San Francisco must offer the homeless before citing them for behaviors like camping on a city sidewalk. In a motion filed Tuesday, The City asked U.S. District Court Judge Donna Ryu to define what makes a person “involuntarily homeless,” and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

As storm looms, S.F. limits sandbag distribution amid short supply

Reeling from a storm that drenched The City on New Year's Eve, San Franciscans' preparations for potential flooding could come down to the wire. The San Francisco Department of Public Works delayed its distribution of sandbags — which are intended to prevent or reduce water damage in the event of severe rain — initially scheduled for Tuesday morning. Officials began distributing sandbags on Tuesday afternoon, allowing San Franciscans with proof...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy