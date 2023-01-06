January gallery guide

FOG Design + Art, the annual smorgasbord of over 45 fine art galleries and design studios, returns for its ninth edition Jan. 19-22, at Fort Mason’s Festival Pavilion. Courtesy FOG Design + Art

The San Francisco art world wastes no time when it comes to kicking off the new year. The third week of January, colloquially referred to as “Art Week,” features dozens of gallery openings and events coinciding with FOG, The City’s annual art and design fair. If you’re looking for something to compliment your trip to FOG or tide you over between now and then, here’s a guide to the best art on view in The City this month.

FOG Design + Art

FOG is an exhilarating opportunity for locals to take the pulse of the global art world, showcasing the Bay Area as a major force. The annual smorgasbord of over 45 fine art galleries and design studios returns for its ninth edition January 19-22, at Fort Mason’s Festival Pavilion. Bay Area fixtures like Fraenkel Gallery and Ratio 3 are joined by a handful of those exhibiting at FOG for the first time, including San Francisco’s Casemore Gallery. National and international exhibitors include travelers from as near as Los Angeles and New York to as far as Madrid and Monte Carlo. The weekend-long fair also boasts a robust schedule of programming, including a celebration of the late local painter Joan Brown — whose career retrospective is currently on view at SFMOMA — a panel on the art of Hip Hop and a deep dive into the future of art and artificial intelligence. Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F. $30-35. fogfair.com

Cardinal Index

Brand-new gallery and performance space House of Seiko opens its doors in the Mission Jan. 14, with a group exhibition titled “Cardinal Index.” The show features work by Ishan Clemenco, Colter Jacobsen, Rumi Koshino, Kennedy Morgan, Marisa Takal, Sam Shoemaker, Davina Semo and Syd Yocom. “My decision was to involve people who have a deep love for, and actual attachment to the Bay Area, whether they live here or not,” said curator Cole Solinger. House of Seiko was co-founded by Solinger, who previously co-founded San Francisco gallery Delaplane, and Nicolas Torres, founder of popular San Francisco bars True Laurel and Buddy, where Solinger also curates exhibitions. In the future, Solinger and Torres aim to continue showcasing hometown heroes as well as bringing art from around the world to the Bay Area, in the hopes of broadening the local community. “I think it’s the roll of a gallery to genuinely provide an open door and work to demolish the alienation that exists in a lot of contemporary art,” Solinger said. House of Seiko, 3109 22nd St., S.F. Opening reception Jan. 14, 6-10 p.m. Free. houseofseiko.info

Christopher M. Tandy: Give My Bones to the Raven

Christopher M. Tandy’s third solo show at Glass Rice, “Give My Bones to the Raven,” is their most ambitious yet — but it’s a slow burn. The first room features a selection of Tandy’s drawings on layered transparencies and inkjet prints, semi-abstractions produced mostly through automatic gestures, possess a sculptural quality in their depth. These are complimented by a handful of smaller assemblages, Tandy’s constructs from a host of found objects, from animal bones and computer parts to lava rock and broken glass, often morphing depending on the space they occupy. All of this somewhat primes, but cannot fully prepare, visitors for the second, green-lighted space, housing a large installation-assemblage Tandy created on-site throughout the month of December, featuring an immersive sound component, recording, resonating and refracting the ambient noise of the gallery and the street outside. Layering and fluidity are key to Tandy’s approach to concepts of queerness and the limitations of human sensory perception, which the artist seeks to expand. Glass Rice, 808 Sutter St, S.F. Free. glassrice.com

J. John Priola: Natural Light/Symbiosis

The human brain cannot process the visual complexity of every leaf on a tree; instead, we fill in what we assume is there. J. John Priola’s photographs force our brains to work a little harder. His solo exhibition, “Natural Light/Symbiosis,” at Anglim/Trimble — coinciding with the publication of his monograph “Natural Light” (Kehrer Verlag) — presents pictures of verdant trees, singed trunks and mossy branches, in all their detail. Priola’s photographs are dense the way the nature is dense — in part because they are of nature, but also because his compositions feel like microscopic examinations of multitudes. Visual clutter rarely produces such tranquility as it does here. Anglim/Trimble Gallery, 1275 Minnesota St., S.F. Free. anglimtrimble.com

Koak: Letter to Myself (when the world is on fire)

Painter and sculptor Koak returns with her second solo exhibition of paintings, drawings and sculptures at Altman Siegel, opening Jan. 12. Where her first exhibition with the gallery, in May 2020, was marked by an early pandemic sense of isolation, incongruously showcasing work rooted in a time when human touch was taken for granted, her newest body of work reveals the product of that isolation — a turn toward landscape painting and representations of lonely figures. The artist’s gestural renderings of the human form and appealing color palettes offer an inviting basis for her dissonant exploration of how one copes in a culture of disaster narratives. Altman Siegel, 1150 25th St., S.F. Free.