kfornow.com
Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
klkntv.com
Woman hid from officers in sofa after theft at Lincoln storage unit, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers have arrested four after a theft at a Lincoln storage unit, including one woman who hid in a sofa, police say. Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent to Sasquatch Self Storage near Southwest 20th and West O Streets after a report of a burglary.
klkntv.com
Car slams into Lincoln post office, causing ‘significant’ damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car caused “significant” damage to a Lincoln post office building on Tuesday, authorities say. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the post office near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said no one was injured in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant reportedly uncovers multiple drugs in Fairbury home
FAIRBURY, Neb. -- A search warrant was used at a Fairbury residence and several drugs were reportedly found. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said officers used a narcotics search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of 5th St. at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers said they found 27-year-old...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
Nineteen-year-old man fatally shot in Council Bluffs Sunday evening
Council Bluffs police are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday evening.
klin.com
Lincoln Laundromat Targeted In Sunday Morning Burglary
Lincoln Police were called to Laundry Land near South 48th and Normal Blvd just after 7:00 Sunday morning to investigate a burglary. “An employee arriving for work found the back door of the business ajar and cash missing from the business,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the...
News Channel Nebraska
Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe
NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
iheart.com
Papillion man sentenced to prison after over 600 animals found in his home
(Papillion, NE) -- A Papillion man who was found to have hundreds of animals in his home is sentenced to prison time. The Nebraska Humane Society says in December 2021, their investigators served a court-authorized search warrant at a Papillion home in response to an investigation on 57 year old Edward Luben for Animal Cruelty and Animal Neglect. The Humane Society says during a search of the home, they recovered 652 living and deceased animals including exotic birds, reptiles, and other domestic animals. NHS says many of the animals were severely neglected and being kept in deplorable conditions.
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Police Investigate Shooting Death
Council Bluffs Police say officers were sent to the area of South 4th Street and Willow Avenue late Sunday afternoon for a report of gunshots being heard inside a building. Investigators say officers found 19-year old Tucker Dobberstein of Fremont, Nebraska deceased in an apartment. The preliminary investigation indicates that...
News Channel Nebraska
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
iheart.com
Omaha woman charged in 4 year old son's death
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is arrested and charged in connection to the death of her 4 year old son. Over the weekend, 21 year old Paris Hunt was booked into the Douglas County Jail for negligent child abuse resulting in death. Investigators say in March 2022, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Irvington Fire Department for a four year old boy who wasn't breathing. At the time, Hunt told deputies that the boy possibly ingested part of a Percocet pill.
KETV.com
Omaha police searching for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint on Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for a robber that held up a gas station at gunpoint on Sunday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., a Black male armed with a firearm demanded money at the Casey's near N 132nd Street and West Maple Road, according to authorities. No injuries...
KETV.com
'Very frustrating': Woman charged in 4-year-old's fentanyl overdose death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney calls fentanyl overdoses a top priority. Don Kleine said there has been a 400% increase in overdose deaths locally. Known fentanyl overdose deaths in Douglas County surged from nine in 2019 to 40 in 2021, according to the Douglas County attorney. "It's...
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
WOWT
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keesha Blamble was driving home going southbound on the I-80/Highway 75 exchange when a white car in the right lane merged into her. As a disabled veteran, she was on her way back from an appointment at the VA in Omaha. “I was clearly solidly in...
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in custody after her child died from fentanyl. According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home on North 95th in March 2022. They found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center where...
iheart.com
Man Seriously Hurt In Overnight Shooting In North Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man's seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in North Omaha. Police say they found the man shot near 43rd and Grant around 12:20 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Police say they have a description of the suspect but they haven't released it. Police also say there's no threat to the public.
