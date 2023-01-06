ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

A new Gears of War game has been announced! ... sort of

By Jez Corden
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NzFJ_0k66sDFE00

What you need to know

  • Gears of War is a popular shooter franchise for Xbox from Microsoft.
  • Fans have been waiting a few years for information on the sixth installment of the franchise.
  • While they wait, perhaps SFG's new Gears of War tabletop card game might be of interest. See below for details.

A new Gears of War game has been announced! ... But it's not what you think.

As we wait for Gears of War 6 with bated breath, at least one new Gears project has emerged, and if you're a fan of board games it might just be up your alley.

SFG Games who have adapted titles like Elden Ring, Resident Evil, and Dark Souls for tabletops are working with Microsoft and The Coalition on a shiny new Gears of War card game, set to launch sometime in 2023. There are no details I could find on exactly how the game plays, but SFG announced the game on its Twitter feed earlier today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLynw_0k66sDFE00

(Image credit: SFG)

Gears of War is one of Microsoft's flagship franchises, having exploded onto the scene in the Xbox 360 era. Gears of War became influential in its era for its over-the-shoulder cover system gunplay, spawning a range of similar titles. Gears of War was previously owned by Epic Games of Fortnite fame, but later changed hands along with much of the studio, joining forces with Microsoft's Black Tusk team to eventually form The Coalition.

The Coalition remains one of Microsoft's most gifted teams, and is arguably up there with Epic Games itself for its mastery of the Unreal Engine. The team has been relatively quiet since launching Gears 5 and its DLC, alongside Gears Tactics , with many expecting the sixth installment of the popular shooter to emerge from hiding in the next couple of years. The Coalition is also working on a Gears movie and an adult animated TV show , possibly to coincide with any prospective "Gears 6" video game launch.

If you're a fan of board games, SFG's adaptation may hold you over, but even a cursory glance at the comments on Twitter reveals a degree of impatience over the lack of news regarding the mainstream game franchise. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to find out what's next for the series, which represents some of the best Xbox games to date.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
ComicBook

New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer

A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
SVG

Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023

Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available

The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
IGN

Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health

Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
BBC

Gaming 2023: What games are coming out in 2023?

2022 was a bumper year for gaming, with games like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Stray all being released!. But what does 2023 have in store for us? Well we've made a list of some of the top games coming out this year, take a look and let us know which ones you're most looking forward to in the comments below!
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available

The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Windows Central

Windows Central

482
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy